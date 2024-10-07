Open in App
    Trail Killing: Couple Gets Decades For Stabbing Man On Port Jefferson Bike Path

    By Michael Mashburn,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yu1Fs_0vxsNO6600
    Jose Martinez-Vazquez and Tiffany Diaz-Cabrera pleaded guilty to their roles in the stabbing death of a man on the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail in June 2021. Photo Credit: Suffolk County DA // Google Maps street view

    Jose Martinez-Vazquez, age 25, of Port Jefferson Station, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Oct. 7, in the death of Benjamin Flores-Mendez.

    His girlfriend, Tiffany Diaz-Cabrera, age 21, of Port Jefferson Station, was given 15 years to life.

    According to prosecutors, Martinez-Vazquez followed the 39-year-old Flores-Mendez into the Port Jefferson entrance of the Setauket-Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail in the early hours of June 17, 2021.

    He admitted that he stabbed the man while Diaz-Cabrera served as a lookout.

    Flores-Mendez, of Port Jefferson Station, was found dead near the trail’s entrance by a passerby at around 1 a.m.

    Suffolk County Police homicide detectives arrested both defendants in March 2023.

    Diaz-Cabrera pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in April. Martinez-Vazquez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder three months later.

    “The lengthy prison terms handed down to both defendants reflect the severity of their actions and our commitment to public safety,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

    “This brutal attack on our greenway trail – a place meant for recreation and community gathering – shook our citizens to the core. With these sentences, we hope to restore a sense of security to our public spaces and deter future acts of violence.”

    Comments / 8
    Kathy
    1d ago
    All these articles, no reason why?? these 2 young people in 2021 did this??
    Meredith Ann
    1d ago
    They should have gotten more time! Brutal attack they should never be released
