    New Canaan Man Gets Year In Prison For Tax Evasion, Must Pay $237K: Feds

    By Josh Lanier,

    1 days ago
    Taxes Photo Credit: Pixabay/stevepb

    Vishal Dhar, age 56, of New Canaan in Fairfield County, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in May and was sentenced on Monday, Oct, 7, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. He must serve two years of probation after he is released.

    Dhar was accused of operating multiple entities such as Grey Brown, Inc. (a holding company for several restaurants operating under the name “Oaxaca Taqueria”), West Partners, Inc., and NY Cloud Kitchens, LLC, the prosecutor said.

    From October 2013 until August 2023, Dhar didn't disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue and gifts from family members, authorities said. He used that money to fund new ventures, pay off debts, and buy personal items.

    Dhar used bank accounts in other people's names to hide the money, used corporate cash to pay personal expenses, and lied on IRS tax forms, the prosecutor said.

    Dhar owed $272,390.07 to cover his back taxes, penalties, and interest, which he has paid, the prosecutor continued.

    He will remain on bail until Feb. 12, 2025, when he must report to prison.

    Eddie
    1d ago
    This would be swept under the rug in his native India.
