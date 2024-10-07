Facebook Marketplace Thief Steals $1,400 Tool, Police In Bloomingdale Say

Jayson Moralessales Photo Credit: Bloomingdale Police

Jayson Moralessales, of Orange, agreed to meet the seller in person to buy the tool, but instead, fled with the item without paying on Oct. 5, police in Bloomingdale said.

Moralessales was identified as a suspect and arrested on Monday, Oct. 7, police said. He was released on a summons pending his court appearance.

"This arrest serves as a reminder to the community to exercise caution when conducting transactions through online marketplaces," Chief Daniel Greenwood said. "We encourage residents to use our designated Internet Transaction Safety Zone."

The transaction safety zone is located in the back parking lot of 101 Hamburg Turnpike.

to follow Daily Voice Butler-Bloomingdale and receive free news updates.