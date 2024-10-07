Open in App
    Facebook Marketplace Thief Steals $1,400 Tool, Police In Bloomingdale Say

    By Cecilia Levine,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPrl2_0vxrY9cY00
    Jayson Moralessales Photo Credit: Bloomingdale Police

    Jayson Moralessales, of Orange, agreed to meet the seller in person to buy the tool, but instead, fled with the item without paying on Oct. 5, police in Bloomingdale said.

    Moralessales was identified as a suspect and arrested on Monday, Oct. 7, police said. He was released on a summons pending his court appearance.

    "This arrest serves as a reminder to the community to exercise caution when conducting transactions through online marketplaces," Chief Daniel Greenwood said. "We encourage residents to use our designated Internet Transaction Safety Zone."

    The transaction safety zone is located in the back parking lot of 101 Hamburg Turnpike.

    Comments / 4
    Hey Eug
    8h ago
    25 too life, no parole and daily wooden shampoos
    Keith Carter
    12h ago
    Clown's R Us
