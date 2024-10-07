West New York Motorcyclist, 39, Killed In County Crash

New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Frank Jimeno, of West New York, was heading north on Route 23 on a KTM motorcycle when he veered off the side of the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail in Montague Township at milepost 50 Sunday, Oct. 6 around 10:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Jimeno died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice West New York and receive free news updates.