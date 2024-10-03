1 Killed In Crash At Busy Coram Intersection

Route 25 and County Road 83 in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Coram.

A man was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Route 25 when he crashed into a 2021 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound as it was turning left at the intersection of County Road 83, according to Suffolk County Police.

The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, a 26-year-old Coram man, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

