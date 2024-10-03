Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    1 Killed In Crash At Busy Coram Intersection

    By Joe Lombardi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecH8d_0vsnLTLD00
    Route 25 and County Road 83 in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

    It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Coram.

    A man was operating a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Route 25 when he crashed into a 2021 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound as it was turning left at the intersection of County Road 83, according to Suffolk County Police.

    The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    The driver of the Jeep, a 26-year-old Coram man, was not injured.

    Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Suffolk County PD Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

    Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

    to follow Daily Voice Longwood and receive free news updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Andre Canon
    1d ago
    Always someone getting killed in Cora..
    north shore ominist
    1d ago
    25 & 83 turn lanes r by left turn sign̈al. WHO RAN THE LIGHT ???
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    American Rapper Reportedly Dead At 27 Years Old On Thursday
    The Spun2 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Shoppers have just weeks left until Stop & Shop closes down 38 locations but some will shut earlier than expected
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Walmart employee reveals how workers monitor self-checkout customers in viral TikTok
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Harlem Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs taken into NYPD custody: sources
    1010WINS2 days ago
    Decomposing bodies of couple in their 60s found in NYC apartment, sparking macabre mystery
    New York Post2 days ago
    Two of America’s Most Dangerous Bridges Are in North Carolina
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile6 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Millennial ex-mayor of ritzy Hamptons village tried to pimp out staffer for political gain, bombshell suit claims
    New York Post1 day ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 hours ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Ex-Mayor Guilty of Health Benefits Fraud, Concealing Income
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy