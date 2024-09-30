Open in App
    14-Year-Old Apprehended After Attempted Armed Robbery, Pursuit: Maplewood PD

    By Sam Barron,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlfqi_0voqQP8L00
    Maplewood Police Photo Credit: Maplewood Police Facebook

    At 8:06 p.m., officers responded to Park Avenue where a woman said she was approached by three unknown Black boys wearing all black clothing, Maplewood police said in a release.

    One of the juveniles brandished a knife toward her and said, "Let me get in the car," police said.

    The three boys fled the area when they observed the woman calling 9-1-1, police said. Police observed a suspect matching the description, and he fled on foot when ordered to stop, officers said.

    After a pursuit through backyards, the boy was apprehended, police said. The victim was unable to positively identify the juvenile that was apprehended, police said.

    The juvenile was eventually released to a guardian, police said.

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Jason Smith
    1d ago
    Did they catch him with that hoopty police vehicle in the picture.
    George Bo
    2d ago
    Wish that was me they approached. take him for a ride his ass will never forget. He would never asked that question again
    View all comments
