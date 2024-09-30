14-Year-Old Apprehended After Attempted Armed Robbery, Pursuit: Maplewood PD

Maplewood Police Photo Credit: Maplewood Police Facebook

At 8:06 p.m., officers responded to Park Avenue where a woman said she was approached by three unknown Black boys wearing all black clothing, Maplewood police said in a release.

One of the juveniles brandished a knife toward her and said, "Let me get in the car," police said.

The three boys fled the area when they observed the woman calling 9-1-1, police said. Police observed a suspect matching the description, and he fled on foot when ordered to stop, officers said.

After a pursuit through backyards, the boy was apprehended, police said. The victim was unable to positively identify the juvenile that was apprehended, police said.

The juvenile was eventually released to a guardian, police said.

