Two People Saved When Sailboat Runs Aground In Ocean City, Firefighters Say

A sailboat ran aground in Ocean City, NJ, on September 28, 2024. Photo Credit: Facebook - Ocean City Firefighters Association

Emergency crews responded to the beach near 22nd Street at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, the Ocean City Firefighters Association said in a Facebook post.

The roughly 40-foot boat was found to be disabled and in distress with two people on board. The boat was "rapidly approaching" a sandbar and the surf was crashing into the vessel's side.

A water rescue team made contact with the two on the boat and firefighters got them to safety. Paramedics took one person to a nearby hospital and that victim is expected to survive their injuries.

Beaches along the Jersey Shore experienced stronger waves and rip currents over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

