Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Voice

    Two People Saved When Sailboat Runs Aground In Ocean City, Firefighters Say

    By Chris Spiker,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ey58Y_0vok0pzC00
    A sailboat ran aground in Ocean City, NJ, on September 28, 2024. Photo Credit: Facebook - Ocean City Firefighters Association

    Emergency crews responded to the beach near 22nd Street at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, the Ocean City Firefighters Association said in a Facebook post.

    The roughly 40-foot boat was found to be disabled and in distress with two people on board. The boat was "rapidly approaching" a sandbar and the surf was crashing into the vessel's side.

    A water rescue team made contact with the two on the boat and firefighters got them to safety. Paramedics took one person to a nearby hospital and that victim is expected to survive their injuries.

    Beaches along the Jersey Shore experienced stronger waves and rip currents over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

    to follow Daily Voice Ocean City and receive free news updates.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    HNIC
    2d ago
    Ahoy crew members trying to sneak in to the concerts huh too many mushrooms today?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman told her child, who fell downstairs and couldn’t move after being shot, to tell police that homeIess man broke in and shot her right after shooting the girl, leaving her in critical condition
    Shreveport Magazine5 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    Baby Born with 4 Arms, 4 Legs, and 2 Hearts in Rare Birth Defect: Miraculous Yet Tragic
    Shin2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment3 days ago
    A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
    People3 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms, forecast to become large, powerful hurricane this week: NHC
    fox13seattle.com2 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Tragedy as boy, 12, found dead in bedroom by family member just weeks after starting new term at school
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Drone video of historic Biltmore Village under water after flooding in North Carolina
    Fox Weather3 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    'Using both of his hands for minutes': Father choked 1-year-old son to death because the boy 'was not listening and he couldn't take it anymore,' police say
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    $.50 Cheeseburgers at McDonald's - Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
    Darcey Olson - FoodieandWine.com15 days ago
    A Mom Went to Check on Her House During the Hurricane. Her Kids Later Received a Photo of It Floating in Floodwaters
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Beauty Salon Worker, 19, Thought Stomach Pain Was Anxiety From a Break-Up, Turned Out To Be Ovarian Cancer
    SurvivorNet7 days ago
    Departing NYC schools chancellor David Banks admits Eric Adams might not stay mayor following indictment
    New York Post4 days ago
    Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Biden defends staying at beach as Hurricane Helene struck Southeast
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    American Pickers presenter Frank Fritz dies aged 60 two years after suffering stroke
    The Independent1 day ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Maryland man quadruples his Mega Millions winning ticket with simple $1 trick
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Brittnee Dancho: Updates on the Missing Maryland Woman
    HollywoodLife2 days ago
    "I Know You Aren’t Trying To Hurt Me." Doctors, Nurses, And First Responders Are Revealing The Most "Haunting" Last Words They've Heard From A Patient
    BuzzFeed1 day ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy