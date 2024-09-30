Open in App
    Burrini's Olde World Market In Randolph Closing After 60 Years

    By Sam Barron,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4pEd_0vojvHvB00
    Burrini's Olde World Market Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

    Burrini's Olde World Market, which opened in 1966, announced it is closing next month.

    "This decision was not made lightly," the deli wrote on social media. "Throughout the years, we’ve shared in your joy during weddings, birthdays, and graduations, as well as offered support during life’s more difficult moments. Your loyalty and love have been our greatest reward.

    "Unfortunately, due to ongoing economic challenges and depleted capital reserves, we can no longer continue operations."

    Burrini's said its last day will be Sunday, Oct. 13, so it can continue to serve people through Rosh Hashanah.

    "Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives," the deli wrote.

    "This is the end of an era," one customer commented. "My family has enjoyed your food and catering my whole life. This place is an institution in Randolph. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for the good food, good service, and smiling faces. Thank you for the breakfast sandwiches. You will be missed."

    "So sad to learn about the store closing," another customer wrote. "I have thoroughly enjoyed the great relationships I made over the years with your family and staff. Thank you for catering so many holidays and events for my family. I wish you and your family only good things going forward."

    Comments / 9
    Simone Gesualdo
    1d ago
    60 years????They had a good run and must of made some serious cash.Not 60 years.Uncle Giuseppe’s put them under.They still have the cleaning business too?
    mustang2018
    2d ago
    shoot he had the best chicken franchise over spinich
