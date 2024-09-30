Open in App
    • Daily Voice

    Man Nabbed For Spray Painting Graffiti On Multiple Buildings In Beacon: Police

    By Kathy Reakes,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzY4N_0vojWMVj00
    A Poughkeepsie man was charged with allegedly spray painting graffiti on multiple buildings in Beacon.  Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

    Dutchess County resident Richard Bulson, age 40, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 27, for the Saturday, Sept. 21 incident on Main Street in Beacon.

    According to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia, an investigation identified Bulson as responsible for the alleged crimes.

    On Sept. 27, Bulson was located during a traffic stop and charged with three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of making graffiti.

    He was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in Beacon City Court.

    "The Beacon Police Department takes cases of vandalism like this seriously and will use any available resources to investigate and make arrests for these crimes," Figlia said.

    fed up!!
    1d ago
    40yrs old...SMH
