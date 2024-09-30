'Helene Unravels:' Rainy Days Ahead For Some Eastern States After Hurricane

Showers and rain expected across some eastern states early this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane last Thursday and left hundreds stranded by flooding and at least 95 people dead in Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee, multiple news outlets report.

According to AccuWeather, Helene is expected to "unravel" over some mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states, bringing localized downpours, showers, and clouds through the end of the month.

"Moist air from the Atlantic Ocean will likely enhance rain intensity across parts of West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a time," the weather outlet said.

An AccuWeather map (above) shows showers to rain and drizzle across multiple states through Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The National Weather Service says rain could linger through Wednesday, Oct. 2, which is looking partly sunny with a high near 76. Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with sunny skies and a high of 78, the NWS said.

