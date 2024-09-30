56-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After 2-Vehicle Glen Cove Crash

Police sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in Glen Cove.

A 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML 320 driven by a 64-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Brewster Street and making a left turn when it collided with a 2018 Honda motorcycle, Nassau County Police said.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Brewster Street in the vicinity of Mill Hill Road.

The motorcycle operator suffered severe head and facial injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Monday morning, Sept. 30, police announced he died from his injuries. He's been identified as Diofanto Reyna-Perez, age 55, of Glen Cove.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the city remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Glen Cove and receive free news updates.