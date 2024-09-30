Open in App
    56-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After 2-Vehicle Glen Cove Crash

    By Joe Lombardi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cz2B8_0voj5psa00
    Police sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

    The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 in Glen Cove.

    A 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML 320 driven by a 64-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Brewster Street and making a left turn when it collided with a 2018 Honda motorcycle, Nassau County Police said.

    The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Brewster Street in the vicinity of Mill Hill Road.

    The motorcycle operator suffered severe head and facial injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

    On Monday morning, Sept. 30, police announced he died from his injuries. He's been identified as Diofanto Reyna-Perez, age 55, of Glen Cove.

    The driver of the Mercedes remained at the city remained on scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

