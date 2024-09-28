Chances Increase Helene's Breeding Ground Could Spawn New Tropical Storm

Forecasters are tracking the increasing chance of another potential tropical threat that could form in the same area that Helene developed.

A new named storm, which would be called Kirk, may form close to the US coast during the first days of October, forecasters say.

"An area of low pressure is forecast to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a couple of days," the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29. (See the first image above.) "Development chances are gradually increasing and there is a medium chance for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form and move into the Gulf of Mexico next week."

The system is expected to move northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico during the latter portion of this week.

Helene formed in a similar zone, south of Cuba and west of Jamaica.

"The Central American gyre is very active at the moment, and there is the potential for one or more systems to develop from this broad circulation through the first days of October," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said .

Two other systems that formed after Helene -- Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce -- are expected to stay in open waters into next week.

The death toll from Helene rose to 64 on Sunday as supplies were airlifted to flooded part of hard-hit North Carolina.

There have been 10 named storms, including six hurricanes, in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.