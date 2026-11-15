Beyond the Gates spoilers for the week of November 16–20, 2026, reveal a major breakthrough for Jacob Hawthorne (Jibre Hordges) in the Impaler investigation. Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett) considers leaving Fairmont Crest after learning he’s the father of Hayley Lawson’s (Marquita Goings) baby.

Elsewhere, Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom) violently confronts his sister Heather Armstrong (Ashley Jones). Plus, Chelsea Hamilton (RhonniRose Mantilla) clashes with Madison Montgomery (Kenjah) over a secret.

Key Takeaways

Jacob’s confession leaves Naomi furious before a new lead sends him to London.

Bill considers leaving Fairmont Crest following Hayley’s pregnancy bombshell.

Joey grabs Heather by the throat as their bitter feud turns violent.

Chelsea and Madison clash over a secret, while Dani stands her ground.

Martin returns from Cabo with disappointing news before an unexpected visitor brings hope.

Leslie approaches Hayley with a proposal as Thanksgiving preparations become complicated.

Anita faces distractions while preparing for WinterFest.

Jacob’s London Trip Leads to a Major Breakthrough in the Impaler Investigation

Jacob’s investigation into the Impaler case takes a major turn this week. However, his determination to uncover the truth could create more problems in his marriage to Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne (Arielle Prepetit).

On Monday, November 16, Jacob makes a confession that leaves Naomi furious. Given the danger surrounding his investigation, she has plenty of reasons to worry.

Last week, Jacob received an unexpected phone call. Meanwhile, Naomi traveled to Cabo with Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon) to convince Max to testify in Smitty Smith’s (Mike Manning) case.

Unfortunately, Max refused to cooperate. He also warned that they were being followed. As a result, Naomi and Martin returned without the breakthrough they desperately needed.

However, Jacob’s investigation appears to be gaining momentum. The weekly preview reveals that Ren (Donny Carrington) agrees to cooperate in exchange for a plea deal. Ren has connections to the blood plasma operation and provides information about the Impaler’s lieutenant.

On Wednesday, Jacob follows the promising lead. The preview also shows him preparing to travel to England. Unfortunately, Naomi isn’t pleased when she discovers his plans. She fears he’s putting himself in danger by pursuing the case overseas.

Thursday brings another development when Bill handles a secret request from Jacob. Although the details remain under wraps, the request comes at an important point in the investigation.

By Friday, Jacob’s trip to London leads to a major breakthrough. The spoilers haven’t revealed exactly what he discovers. Nevertheless, the information could bring him closer to identifying the people behind the Impaler operation.

Meanwhile, Naomi reassures an ally on Tuesday. Then, on Thursday, she makes a passionate plea to Izaiah Hawthorne (Lami). With Jacob pursuing a dangerous investigation, Naomi could face another difficult week.

Bill Considers Leaving Fairmont Crest After Hayley’s Pregnancy Bombshell

Bill wants a fresh start, but his plans could take him away from Fairmont Crest altogether. On Monday, November 16, he begins packing away reminders of his past. However, the process leaves him struggling with painful emotions.

Last week, Bill learned that he’s the father of Hayley’s baby. The positive paternity test sent him into an emotional tailspin. Despite the confirmation, Bill made it clear that he didn’t want to become involved in the child’s life.

Hayley later presented him with an ultrasound photo, hoping to change his mind. Unfortunately, Bill remained unmoved. Instead, he insisted that a judge could determine his financial obligations.

Bill’s behavior also worried those closest to him. During an emotional breakdown, he destroyed his living room. Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) urged him to seek therapy for their daughters’ sake.

However, their confrontation ended badly. Dani was furious that Bill continued blaming her for his past infidelity.

On Tuesday, Bill decides he’s ready for a fresh start. The weekly preview reveals that he’s considering leaving Fairmont Crest. However, Dani isn’t happy about his plans.

She confides in Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) that she feels partly responsible for his decision. Clearly, Bill’s possible departure is affecting her more than she expected.

Wednesday’s spoilers reveal that Bill’s search for a new home puts him in the hot seat. Although he’s determined to move forward, leaving town could prove more complicated than he imagined.

Meanwhile, Dani continues standing her ground. On Monday, Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli) proves Dani right about something. Then, on Wednesday, Dani refuses to back down, much to Chelsea’s dismay.

By Thursday, Dani must examine her own actions. With Bill considering a major change, their complicated relationship could be approaching another turning point. Dani is also determined to protect her happiness with Andre (Sean Freeman).

Joey Attacks Heather as Their Bitter Family Feud Reaches a Dangerous Turning Point

Joey’s bitter feud with his sister Heather takes a violent turn this week. Their ongoing battle has already created plenty of tension. Now, their latest confrontation threatens to make matters even worse.

On Monday, November 16, Joey makes a bold promise. However, Heather refuses to back down, suggesting that their problems are far from over.

Last week, Heather directed her anger toward Vanessa. As a result, Vanessa turned to Joey for comfort. However, Heather’s behavior became even more disturbing when she returned to her hotel room.

There, Heather violently slashed a pillow with a knife. Her actions made it clear that her anger was far from under control.

The siblings have also been fighting over Heather’s future. Joey previously demanded that she give up her condo, sell Uptown, and leave the area. However, Heather refused to cooperate.

Her determination to remain in Fairmont Crest has only intensified their conflict.

The weekly preview shows Vanessa telling Joey how frightened she was by Heather’s latest outburst. In response, Joey promises to protect her. He makes it clear that he won’t allow anyone to hurt Vanessa, even his own sister.

However, Joey takes things too far when he confronts Heather. During their argument, he grabs her by the throat and threatens her.

Clearly, Joey has reached his breaking point. Nevertheless, his violent response could create even more problems for the family. Heather is already furious with Vanessa, and this confrontation may only make matters worse.

On Tuesday, Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnee Duplaix) and Joey find common ground. Considering their complicated history, their unexpected understanding could be significant.

Meanwhile, Vanessa lets her guard down. Could Joey’s confrontation with Heather finally give Vanessa some peace of mind? Or will the situation become even more dangerous?

Chelsea and Madison Clash as a Secret Comes to Light

Chelsea faces another difficult situation this week when a secret causes trouble with Madison. Tuesday’s spoilers reveal that the two women clash over the revelation. However, the details surrounding the secret remain under wraps.

Chelsea already has plenty to worry about following Bill’s emotional breakdown. Last week, she discovered the damage he’d caused to his home. She was then left trying to deal with the aftermath.

Furthermore, the confirmation that Hayley is carrying Bill’s child has created more tension throughout the Hamilton family.

Now, Chelsea must deal with another complication involving Madison. Whatever the secret turns out to be, it appears serious enough to create friction between them. Can they resolve their disagreement before things get worse?

On Wednesday, Dani refuses to back down despite Chelsea’s objections. The spoilers haven’t revealed exactly what the mother and daughter are arguing about. Nevertheless, Dani appears determined to stand her ground.

Thursday brings another development when Chelsea encourages Kat Richardson (Colby Nixon) to take control of a situation.

Meanwhile, Kat and Tomas Navarro (Alex Alegria) are dealing with problems in their relationship. Chelsea’s encouragement could therefore come at an important time.

The weekly preview also shows Kat expressing frustration about the lack of passion in her romantic life. As a result, she may decide to take matters into her own hands.

Will her efforts bring her closer to Tomas? Or could they create even more tension between them?

Martin and Smitty Receive Unexpected Hope After Their Cabo Trip Ends in Disappointment

Martin returns from Cabo on Monday, November 16, with disappointing news. Unfortunately, his efforts to convince Max to testify didn’t go as planned. Now, an anxious Smitty must face another setback in his legal troubles.

Last week, Max allowed Martin and Naomi into his home. However, he warned that they were being followed. Despite their attempts to secure his cooperation, Max ultimately refused to testify.

He then ordered them to leave, dealing another blow to their efforts to help Smitty.

Fortunately, Tuesday’s spoilers suggest that Martin and Smitty may finally have something positive to look forward to. An unexpected visitor brings renewed hope to the couple.

However, the spoilers haven’t revealed the visitor’s identity. It’s also unclear whether the surprise arrival has anything to do with Smitty’s legal problems.

Nevertheless, the visit could provide some much-needed encouragement. After everything they’ve experienced, Martin and Smitty could certainly use some good news.

Will their unexpected guest offer a way forward? Or is another complication waiting around the corner?

Leslie Makes Hayley an Unexpected Proposal as Thanksgiving Plans Get Complicated

Leslie Thomas (Trisha Mann-Grant) has big ideas about the upcoming holiday. However, Wednesday’s spoilers reveal that her Thanksgiving fantasy collides with reality.

With tensions running high throughout Fairmont Crest, Leslie may struggle to bring everyone together. After all, several families are already dealing with major problems.

Last week, Hayley admitted to Leslie that she was dreading motherhood. Clearly, she’s feeling uncertain about her future.

Bill has already refused to embrace his role as the baby’s father. Meanwhile, the Duprees continue making their feelings about Hayley clear. As a result, she has found herself increasingly isolated.

On Friday, Leslie approaches Hayley with a practical proposal. Although the details remain under wraps, the offer could give Hayley something new to consider.

Could Leslie have a solution to one of Hayley’s problems? Or will her proposal create another complication?

Meanwhile, Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) wants Anita to break with tradition on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, the couple opens their doors to Andre.

By Friday, Anita faces several distractions while preparing for WinterFest. With Thanksgiving approaching, the Dupree family certainly has plenty to keep them busy.

However, with so many relationships under strain, their holiday celebrations may be anything but peaceful.

What do you think? Will Jacob’s London breakthrough finally provide answers about the Impaler case? Is Bill really prepared to leave Fairmont Crest? Could Dani convince him to stay? How far will Joey go in his feud with Heather? And what secret could cause Chelsea and Madison to clash?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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The post Beyond the Gates Spoilers Week of November 16: Jacob Makes a Major Breakthrough, Bill Plans a Fresh Start, Joey Attacks Heather appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.