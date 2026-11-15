The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 16–20, 2026, reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) faces a major decision about her future with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) as he desperately fights to save their marriage. Meanwhile, Melissa Dylan’s (Sydney Bullock) mysterious past threatens her newfound happiness with Will Spencer (Crew Morrow), Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) makes a troubling discovery, and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) turns up the charm in hopes of keeping Darcy Dylan (Kelly Sullivan) in Los Angeles.

Key Takeaways

Bill fights to regain Katie’s trust before she makes a pivotal decision about their marriage.

Wyatt and Liam join forces to support their father as he tries to save his relationship.

Dylan’s mysterious past resurfaces as disturbing social media posts threaten her newfound happiness.

Thor, a mysterious man from Dylan’s past, arrives in Los Angeles.

Electra and Dylan’s friendship reaches a turning point as Electra receives exciting news about her fashion career.

Wyatt tries to convince Darcy to stay in Los Angeles as their romance heats up.

Shauna makes her intentions clear, while Logan Designs gains momentum.

Katie Makes a Major Decision as Bill Fights to Save Their Marriage

Bill isn’t about to give up on his marriage to Katie, despite her decision to kick him out of their home. On Tuesday, November 17, Bill makes another attempt to regain his wife’s trust, but he has his work cut out for him after their latest confrontation reopened some painful wounds.

Katie was devastated after discovering a text exchange between Bill and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), especially given their romantic history. Although Bill and Brooke only met twice to discuss Katie’s increasingly aggressive attacks on Brooke and Forrester Creations, Katie couldn’t get past the fact that the two were communicating behind her back. Bill insists that nothing romantic happened, but Katie is struggling to believe that history won’t repeat itself.

The weekly preview shows Bill promising Katie that he’ll never give her another reason to revisit the painful memories of their past. However, Katie has heard plenty of promises from Bill over the years, and his latest assurances may not be enough to convince her to give their marriage another chance.

By Thursday, Wyatt and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) join forces to support their father as he continues fighting to save his relationship. With both sons determined to help Bill, it will be interesting to see whether their involvement makes any difference in Katie’s decision.

Friday brings a major turning point when Katie makes a pivotal decision about her future with Bill. Will she finally find a way to forgive her husband, or has their latest crisis convinced her that their marriage is no longer worth saving?

Meanwhile, Katie’s professional future appears to be moving in a more promising direction. Thursday’s spoilers reveal that the Logan design team continues gaining momentum, providing Katie with something positive to focus on while her personal life remains in turmoil.

Dylan’s Mysterious Past Catches Up With Her as Troubling Social Media Posts Surface

Dylan’s past threatens to catch up with her this week, just as she’s finally beginning to find some stability and happiness with Will. After struggling financially and spending time living in her car, Dylan has been rebuilding her life with Will’s support, but an unexpected development could threaten everything she’s worked toward.

On Monday, November 16, Dylan reconnects with her dancing roots, something she’s been eager to pursue since revealing her interest in teaching children how to dance. Will has encouraged her ambitions, and with their relationship becoming increasingly serious, Dylan finally appears to have a reason to look forward to the future.

However, Tuesday brings a troubling development when Dylan’s past catches up with her at Bikini Bar. A mysterious man named Thor (Jax Buresh) appears, and his connection to Dylan raises questions about what happened before she arrived in Los Angeles.

The weekly preview also shows Dylan becoming distressed after discovering that troubling comments about her are still circulating online. While at Will’s beach house, she comes across a social media post featuring the two of them together, with commenters referring to her as “Miss Beehavin’.”

Dylan’s reaction suggests that the online attention is anything but welcome. In the preview, she also appears concerned that someone is still active online, raising additional questions about who might be behind the disturbing posts.

With Will having already expressed his love for Dylan, the timing couldn’t be worse. Whether Thor has anything to do with the social media controversy remains unclear, but his arrival and the troubling posts could make it increasingly difficult for Dylan to leave her past behind.

Electra Makes a Troubling Discovery as Her Friendship With Dylan Reaches a Turning Point

Electra faces a complicated week as a disturbing social media discovery raises questions about Dylan’s past and threatens to create more tension between the two women. On Monday, she turns to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for advice, although the spoilers haven’t revealed exactly what’s troubling her.

Electra has been struggling with regrets about ending her relationship with Will, particularly now that he’s moved forward with Dylan. While she may be trying to accept their romance, her lingering feelings could make it difficult to maintain a friendship with the woman who has taken her place in Will’s life.

Things become even more complicated Tuesday when Electra discovers a troubling social media post involving Will and Dylan. The weekly preview shows her discussing the unusual online comments with RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti), raising questions about what the posts mean and why Dylan is attracting such negative attention.

By Wednesday, Electra and Dylan reach a turning point in their friendship. With the mysterious online controversy gaining attention and Electra still dealing with her feelings for Will, their relationship could be headed for another difficult chapter. Friday’s spoilers reveal that Electra continues digging for answers as more questions arise, suggesting that the mystery surrounding the posts is far from resolved.

Fortunately, Electra also has some exciting professional news to celebrate. Wednesday’s spoilers reveal that the fate of the Electra Line is finally decided, and the weekly preview confirms that Forrester Creations is moving forward with the collection.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) gives the project his approval, marking an important milestone for Electra’s fashion career. With RJ sharing the exciting announcement, Electra finally has something positive to celebrate as her professional ambitions begin taking shape.

Wyatt Tries to Convince Darcy to Stay in Los Angeles as Their Romance Heats Up

Wyatt isn’t ready to say goodbye to Darcy, and this week he makes it clear that he’d like her to stick around Los Angeles a little longer. The pair have already developed a flirtatious connection, but Monday’s spoilers suggest that Wyatt is becoming increasingly interested in seeing where their attraction might lead.

On Monday, November 16, Wyatt and Darcy enjoy a breakfast date that takes an unexpected turn. Although Darcy originally came to Los Angeles to visit her daughter, Dylan, Wyatt is hoping to give her another reason to extend her stay.

The weekly preview shows Wyatt asking Darcy whether there’s anything he can do to convince her to remain in town. The pair also share a kiss, although the preview doesn’t establish exactly when their romantic moment takes place.

Their budding relationship could create an interesting situation for the Spencer family, considering that Wyatt’s younger brother, Will, is romantically involved with Darcy’s daughter. With both Spencer brothers potentially dating a mother and daughter, family gatherings could become rather complicated if both relationships continue developing.

Darcy also appears Tuesday as her storyline continues, but whether Wyatt’s charm is enough to convince her to stay remains to be seen. With their attraction becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, Darcy could find herself reconsidering her plans to leave Los Angeles.

Shauna Makes Her Intentions Clear

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) also steps back into the spotlight this week, with spoilers revealing that she makes her intentions clear on Wednesday, November 18.

Shauna is scheduled to appear Tuesday and Wednesday, although the details surrounding her intentions remain under wraps. The spoilers haven’t revealed what she’s planning or which characters will be involved, leaving viewers to wonder what her next move might be.

With several relationships shifting and new developments unfolding throughout Los Angeles, Shauna’s upcoming storyline adds another question mark to an already eventful week.

What do you think? Will Katie give Bill another chance, or is their marriage finally over? What secrets from Dylan’s past are about to surface, and could the social media controversy threaten her relationship with Will? Will Electra uncover the truth behind the disturbing posts? And can Wyatt convince Darcy to stay in Los Angeles?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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The post The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Week of November 16: Katie Makes a Major Decision, Dylan’s Past Resurfaces, Electra Gets Big News appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.