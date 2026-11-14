General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 16 reveal that Ava Jerome (Maura West) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) raise eyebrows after they conveniently tie the knot as the Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) murder case heats up.

Key Takeaways

Ava and Drew tie the knot to avoid prison

A shootout ensues that may lead to tragedy

Brook Lynn’s rogue DNA test backfires

Elizabeth breaks the rules for Dante

Trina’s stalker gets too close for comfort

Serena may become a thorn in everyone’s side

Drew and Ava Tie the Knot

Drew and Ava are obviously desperate to avoid prison. Spousal privilege protects legally married couples from having to testify against each other.

The legal maneuver may work for now, but the PCPD isn’t backing down. Their sudden rush to the courthouse is clearly a tactic to avoid having to take the stand.

However, while the police are convinced they have uncovered the true culprits, they don’t have quite enough evidence to back up an arrest.

Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) grows increasingly frustrated by the perpetual dead ends. The detective also puts Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) on blast.

The police may be having a difficult time pinning the murder on Ava and Drew, but this week, it looks like Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) holds all the cards.

Alexis receives shocking news and has the ammunition to push Ava to flip on Drew in exchange for immunity. Alexis is desperate to get Drew out of Scout Quartermaine’s (Kayden Brenna Tokarski) life.

A Shootout May Lead to Tragedy

By midweek, a Port Charles tragedy unfolds. A shootout ensues, and spoilers hint that it somehow ties into Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) ongoing feud.

Apparently, the situation becomes dangerous. First Look photos from Soap Opera Digest place Joss at the piers with an alarming look on her face.

Speaking of Joss, she’ll confront her cousin, Jude Jacks (Wil Traval), about his true motives in Port Charles. Joss also grows suspicious of Hudson Parker (Troy Lennon Appel).

The truth about Hudson’s secret partnership with Jude seems poised to come out. How will Joss feel once she realizes she’s been confiding in the enemy?

Brook Lynn’s Rogue DNA Test Backfires

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) plan to protect Phoebe hits a roadblock. Brook Lynn’s rogue DNA test will likely backfire spectacularly.

Jude may intercept the test and use it to convince a judge to order a new test to prove he’s Phoebe’s biological father and plead his case for full custody.

Elizabeth Breaks the Rules for Dante

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) will express his gratitude toward Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) for breaking the rules to help him with an ongoing investigation.

It’s likely the Brennan murder case he needs answers about. But exactly how grateful will Dante be? Will Dante and Liz finally get to share a kiss?

Regardless, Ric Lansing’s (Rick Hearst) green-eyed monster is likely to rear its ugly head. How much longer can he endure watching Dante and Liz flirt?

Trina’s Stalker Gets Too Close for Comfort

Another must-watch storyline for next week is what goes down with Trina Robinson’s (Tabyana Ali) stalker. Whoever is sending her these mysterious gifts is getting way too close for comfort.

While most people in Trina’s orbit think Heather Webber (Alley Mills) is the stalker, Heather has vehemently denied that she’s Trina’s obsessed fan.

Heather is likely a red herring meant to throw viewers off the track of the true stalker. Of course, Heather will probably be accused again when the real stalker strikes.

Regardless, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is on a mission to get Heather out of Port Charles pronto. How far will she go to accomplish her goal?

Jason and Serena’s Deal Leads to Catastrophe

Last but not least, Serena Baldwin (Kelly Kruger) and Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) deal will inevitably lead to catastrophe.

Serena agreed to stay away from Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) in exchange for total creative control of Deception. However, we see her quickly becoming a thorn in everyone’s side.

For more updates, check out our latest General Hospital spoilers and join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post General Hospital Spoilers Week of November 16: Drew and Ava Tie the Knot, Tragedy Strikes Port Charles, Brook Lynn’s DNA Test Backfires appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.