Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 16 reveal that following Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) near-fatal drowning incident, Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez) fears Leo won’t survive.

Key Takeaways

Once Leo recovers from his near-fatal drowning, Javi pops the question.

EJ ends up in legal hot water over the attack on Leo.

Dominic suggests Sydney assume a leadership position at DiMera Enterprises.

Marlena and Dominic take a meaningful step in their relationship.

Julie asks for Chad’s help in saving the Tom Horton Free Clinic.

Just as Xander is ready to follow his heart and reunite with Sarah, he’s arrested.

Joy continues to manipulate everyone around her and takes action with Alex.

Johnny and Chanel, and Holly and Tate, prepare to exit Salem.

EJ Is in Legal Hot Water Over Leo’s Attack

Once Leo pulls through, Javi pops the question. He ultimately believes life is too short to waste not being with the person you love.

Leo’s dangerous encounter lands EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) in legal hot water. We have to wonder whether he’ll finally go down for his crimes or if he skates once again.

With EJ in trouble over the attack on Leo and Rita Lesley (Maggie Carney) siding with Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor), EJ is quickly losing his inner circle.

Regardless, EJ’s daughter, Sydney DiMera (Sydney Malakeh), steps up to defend him, which likely means that the counterfeit ring Leo uncovered leads straight back to DiMera.

Dominic Makes Unexpected Moves

Rather than hoarding control over DiMera Enterprises after the truth about Dominic’s paternity ties to Stefano DiMera (Joe Mascolo) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) comes out, he’s making unexpected moves of solidarity.

Dominic also has an interesting proposition for Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). However, unless it’s work Johnny can undertake while living in Italy, he’ll likely turn him down.

Speaking of Sydney and the rest of the DiMeras, Dominic shocks the family by suggesting Sydney for a major leadership position at DiMera.

Marlena and Dominic Take a Meaningful Step in Their Relationship

Meanwhile, Marlena turns to Dante Vitali (Franco LoPresti) for answers regarding Dominic. Later, she and Dominic take a meaningful step forward in their relationship.

It looks like Dominic will agree to take a DNA test, which will likely prove he’s really Marlena’s son. However, Marlena may still need some time to wrap her head around sharing a child with Stefano.

Julie Asks Chad for Help in Saving the Tom Horton Free Clinic

Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is worried about the future of the Tom Horton Free Clinic because it’s facing a crisis, and its survival is in jeopardy.

So, Julie helps raise awareness of the threat and save Tom Horton’s legacy, and Chad DiMera (Conner Floyd) agrees to interview her about the project.

Xander and Sarah Come Close to Reuniting; Xander Is Arrested

Throughout the week, the Peacock soap builds romantic momentum between Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

The pair share a playful exchange of flirting as Xander faces the looming possibility of legal trouble. Later, Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) encourages Xander to reunite with Sarah.

However, just as Xander is finally ready to follow his heart, the Salem PD arrests him by the end of the week for shooting and killing George O’Halloran (Michael Rose) with an unregistered firearm.

Not to mention, Xander is a convicted felon, so he may be facing prison time. The arrest may be the catalyst for Sarah and Xander to take Victoria and go on the run.

Joy Takes Action With Alex

Elsewhere, Joy Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) takes action with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) as she manipulates the situation to get closer to him.

While Joy continues scheming to steal Stephanie Johnson Kiriakis’ (Abigail Klein) husband, Stephanie expresses her frustrations about Joy to Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier).

Two Fan-Favorite Couples Prepare to Exit Salem

Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate Black (Leo Howard) are also set to exit soon and visit Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), a move that will ultimately become permanent.

Last but not least, Johnny and Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) share their plan with Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) to take the kids and move to Italy.

For more updates, check out our Days of Our Lives spoilers and join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of November 16: Xander Arrested, Joy Makes Her Move on Alex, Chad Fights to Save Horton Clinic appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.