General Hospital and One Life to Live vet Bree Williamson took to Instagram on November 12 to share the heartbreaking news of her husband Michael John Roberts’ tragic passing.

Key Takeaways

Bree Williamson played the legacy character Jessica Buchanan on One Life to Live and later portrayed Claudette Beaulieu on General Hospital.

Williamson’s husband, Michael John Roberts, tragically passed away on November 11 at the age of 48.

The cause of death was glioblastoma, an aggressive, fast-growing brain tumor with no known cure.

Roberts was a talented and well-known animator and director, praised for his work on Comedy Central’s TripTank and Netflix’s BoJack Horseman.

Bree Williamson’s Husband, Michael John Roberts, Passed Away at Age 48 From Glioblastoma (Brain Tumor)

Soap fans remember Bree Williamson for her unforgettable role as Jessica Buchanan on One Life to Live and later for her role as Claudette Beaulieu on General Hospital.

Williamson took to Instagram and shared a link to The Hollywood Reporter article about the death of her husband, Michael John Roberts.

Roberts passed away on Wednesday, November 11, at the age of 48. His cause of death was glioblastoma, an aggressive, fast-growing brain cancer. Essentially, it is a grade 4 brain tumor. Currently, there is no cure for glioblastoma.

The family’s heartfelt obituary statement read:

“With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Michael John Roberts. Michael saw the world a little differently. A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook. His creativity was not limited to what he put on paper; it shaped the way he thought, questioned, and understood the world around him.”

The statement continued:

“We were supposed to have more time. More conversations over a good cup of coffee. Spirited debates about matters both profound and wonderfully insignificant. More laughter, more stories, more music and more ordinary moments that would someday become extraordinary memories.”

Roberts Was a Talented and Well-Known Animator and Director

The family’s tribute added:

“Although his illness came suddenly and the time that followed was heartbreakingly short, it cannot define the man he was. His life is better remembered through what he created, the conversations he inspired, the friendships he nurtured and the love he gave so freely to those closest to him.”

Michael’s family also wrote:

“Above all, Michael cherished the family he had built. His wife, Bree, was his beloved partner and the person he was so proud to have beside him. He treasured the shared journey, their everyday moments, and the simple privilege of walking through the world together.”

Roberts was a talented and well-known animator and director. He was especially adept at crafting animated comedy designed specifically for adults.

Roberts worked on the adult animated sketch comedy series TripTank on Comedy Central and Netflix’s critically acclaimed adult animated tragicomedy series BoJack Horseman. He also produced several other lucrative creative projects.

Along with Bree, Roberts is also survived by their son, McGreggor, who turned 15 in September. Bree and Roberts were married in September 2008 in an intimate courtyard ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, McGreggor, in September 2010.

We here at Daily Soap Dish want to express our deepest condolences to Bree Williamson and her family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her at this difficult time.

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