General Hospital’s Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) suddenly shifting to blaming Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for Morgan Corinthos’ (Bryan Craig) death was incredibly strange and uncharacteristic of Carly.

Key Takeaways

Josslyn and Sonny are involved in a high-stakes war against each other.

Carly is rewriting history and enabling Josslyn’s behavior.

Ava and Olivia Jerome are responsible for Morgan’s tragic death, not Sonny.

Carly spent decades enjoying the wealth and power that came with being a mob wife.

Joss and Sonny Are Involved in a High-Stakes War Against Each Other

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) targeted Sonny and intends to bankrupt him. She committed corporate espionage to win the bid for Sonny’s piers.

As if sabotaging Sonny’s bid for the piers wasn’t enough, she stormed into Sonny’s home uninvited and lashed out at him in front of his daughter, Avery Corinthos (Ayla Bullington).

We all know you don’t mess with Sonny’s kids. Joss crossed a line by verbally attacking her former stepdad with Avery within earshot.

So, Sonny approached Carly to issue a warning that if Joss doesn’t back off, he won’t hesitate to ruin her life.

Sonny has officially lost his patience with Joss, and he made that clear to Carly, who immediately went into panic mode as her strong maternal instincts kicked in.

Carly then confided in Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) that she wouldn’t let Sonny hurt another one of her kids. Her intense judgment of Sonny only makes her self-righteousness all the more glaring.

Carly made a bold declaration: “I’ve already lost one kid because of that man. I won’t lose another.” Wow, Carly, really? She was obviously referring to Morgan.

While I understand that Carly is a fierce mama bear trying to protect her cub, her reaction to Sonny’s warning was completely baffling.

Carly Is Rewriting History and Enabling Joss’s Behavior

Carly is blatantly rewriting history and enabling Josslyn’s poor behavior. The historical reality is that Sonny isn’t responsible for Morgan’s tragic death.

Let’s look at the facts, shall we? Ava Jerome (Maura West) secretly switched Morgan’s bipolar medication with placebos, triggering a severe manic episode that interfered with his judgment.

While manic, Morgan stole Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) car. Julian’s own sister, Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker), had planted a bomb in Julian’s car.

While Morgan was in the car, the bomb exploded, instantly killing him. Morgan was collateral damage in the Jerome crime family war.

While it’s true that Sonny had initially ordered a car bomb hit on Julian, he ultimately called it off. Now, Carly claims that Sonny’s dangerous mob orbit cost Morgan his life.

However, Carly’s own track record is what makes the accusation ring hollow. After Morgan died, Carly didn’t walk away from Sonny to protect her remaining children.

Instead, she stayed married to him and had another child with him. Carly even ran the Corinthos organization while Sonny was presumed dead.

Carly Spent Decades Enjoying the Wealth and Power That Came With Being a Mob Wife

During her conversation with Valentin, Carly even acknowledged her own role in shielding Sonny’s reputation and framing him as a hero to his youngest daughters.

At this point, blaming Sonny makes her the true definition of a hypocrite. After all, Carly spent decades co-signing, benefiting from, and fiercely defending Sonny’s criminal empire.

Carly enjoyed the wealth, power, and protection that came with being a mob wife. She has also occasionally asked Sonny to clean up her own legal messes.

Not to mention, Carly herself has crossed legal and ethical lines. She also seems to be turning a blind eye to Josslyn’s actions.

Joss walked into Sonny’s home and antagonized him, escalating a conflict that Carly is now pinning entirely on Sonny’s former mob boss status.

GH is really getting ridiculous with its constant rewriting of history. Carly has always been Team Sonny.

Yes, Josslyn is her child, but she’s also defended Sonny to her children countless times. Remember when she stomped on the recording of Sonny that Michael Corinthos (then Chad Duell) had planned to turn over to the FBI?

Truthfully, Carly is rewriting the past to suit her delusional narrative that her baby girl now needs protection from the man she spent literally twenty years defending.

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