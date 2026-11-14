If there’s one thing we’ve learned from watching soaps, it’s that some people will do absolutely anything to avoid facing the consequences of their actions. Drew thinks marrying Ava might solve his legal problems, Taylor believes accepting Deacon’s proposal is a good idea despite Sheila’s refusal to let go, and Bill Hamilton reacted to the news that he’s going to be a father by destroying his living room. Apparently, having a reasonable conversation was never an option.

Meanwhile, Katie Logan delivered another heartbreaking confrontation, Nick Newman struggled with a dangerous temptation, and Abe Carver received news that could change his life forever. And just when we thought Salem couldn’t get any more dangerous, Leo found himself fighting for his life.

From powerful performances to spectacularly questionable decisions, here are our picks for the best, the bad, and the absolutely ridiculous moments of November 9–13.

Best Performance: Heather Tom Delivers Katie’s Heartbreak — B&B

Katie Logan has endured more than enough humiliation in her relationships, but watching her confront another possible betrayal by Bill Spencer was especially painful. On The Bold and the Beautiful, Heather Tom delivered another powerful performance as Katie struggled to understand why Bill (Don Diamont) had been secretly meeting with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Bill insisted that his intentions were innocent and that he was only trying to repair the relationship between Katie and her sisters. Unfortunately, his explanation did little to address the real problem. Katie wasn’t simply angry about the meetings. She was devastated that two people who knew exactly how deeply she’d been hurt in the past had decided to keep something important from her.

Tom was particularly effective when Katie finally told Bill to leave. Her anger was unmistakable, but so was the heartbreak underneath it. When Bill agreed to give her space and Katie collapsed into tears after he left, the scene captured the emotional exhaustion of someone who desperately wanted to believe things would be different this time.

We’ve criticized Katie for repeatedly giving Bill another chance, but this week she deserved our sympathy. Tom made her pain impossible to dismiss, reminding us why she’s one of daytime television’s strongest performers.

Most Ridiculous Romantic Decision: Taylor Says Yes to Deacon — B&B

Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) has spent years dealing with complicated relationships, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s found herself in another one. Still, accepting Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) marriage proposal while Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) remains determined to reclaim him seems like an exceptionally questionable decision.

Taylor asked Deacon to propose again, and this time she accepted. It should have been a romantic moment, but Deacon’s complicated history with Sheila made the engagement feel considerably less reassuring than Taylor probably intended. When Taylor subsequently asked whether he was happy, Deacon’s hesitation wasn’t exactly the enthusiastic response a newly engaged woman hopes to hear.

What makes the situation especially frustrating is that Taylor deserves a relationship in which she isn’t constantly looking over her shoulder. Deacon may genuinely care about her, but his history with Sheila isn’t something that disappears because he puts a ring on another woman’s finger. And Sheila certainly isn’t behaving like someone prepared to accept defeat gracefully.

We’re all for Taylor putting herself first, but marrying a man whose former wife refuses to let go might not be the fresh start she thinks it is. If Deacon can’t decide what he really wants, Taylor could be setting herself up for another spectacular disappointment.

Most Alarming Warning Sign: Nick’s Sobriety Hangs in the Balance — Y&R

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) has been carrying around more than a few secrets lately, and this week his behavior gave Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) serious reasons to worry. On The Young and the Restless, Nick admitted that his encounter with Matt Clark (Roger Howarth) had pushed him dangerously close to using drugs again.

The most disturbing revelation was that Nick had been holding onto bags of fentanyl. Sharon was understandably alarmed, particularly when Nick admitted that finding her with Matt had nearly driven him to take the drugs. She eventually took the unopened bags to turn over to the police, but the larger problem remained unresolved.

What makes this storyline compelling is that Nick isn’t simply dealing with an old enemy. He’s struggling with the emotional consequences of his encounter with Matt, and his refusal to explain everything is making it harder for the people who love him to help.

Sharon knows Nick well enough to recognize when he’s hiding something serious. Unfortunately, Nick seems determined to convince everyone that he can manage the situation himself. We’ve seen enough soap characters make that mistake to know it rarely ends well.

Most Heartbreaking Diagnosis: Abe Faces an Uncertain Future — Days

Days of Our Lives delivered one of the week’s most emotional storylines when Abe Carver (James Reynolds) learned that he most likely has Parkinson’s disease. After experiencing tremors and other troubling symptoms, Abe met with Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to discuss his test results.

Abe admitted that he had already suspected the diagnosis, but hearing Kayla explain what it could mean for his future was still difficult. Kayla arranged a neurological appointment to confirm the diagnosis and encouraged him to tell his family. Abe understood that they deserved to know, although he wasn’t ready to share the news immediately.

The timing made the situation particularly poignant. Abe had just attended Lexie’s memorial, and his tremor caused him to knock over a glass during the gathering. Meanwhile, Paulina (Jackée Harry) was beginning to feel hopeful about their relationship again, unaware of the health concerns Abe was keeping to himself.

What made these scenes powerful was their restraint. Abe didn’t need an explosive confrontation or a dramatic speech to convey the weight of what he was facing. Reynolds brought a quiet dignity to the material, reminding viewers why Abe has remained such an important part of Salem for decades.

Most Absolutely Ridiculous Plan: Drew Proposes Marrying Ava — GH

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) has made some spectacularly questionable decisions, but his latest idea might deserve a special place in Port Charles history. On General Hospital, Drew and Ava Jerome (Maura West) found themselves facing increasing scrutiny over Jack Brennan’s death, and Drew’s desperate solution was to propose marriage.

The scheme followed a particularly damaging week. Ava threatened to blame Brennan’s death on Drew if she was arrested, unaware that he was secretly recording her. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) agreed to cooperate with the investigation, and Drew hired attorney Monet Mitchell (Blythe Howard) to help him avoid prosecution.

With Ava potentially able to testify against him, Drew needed another way to protect himself. Monet suggested a possible solution, and Drew approached Ava about making their relationship official immediately. Ava’s willingness to consider the arrangement made the situation even more extraordinary.

Let’s appreciate the absurdity for a moment. These two are facing serious questions about their involvement in Brennan’s death, and Drew apparently thinks a sudden marriage won’t make anyone suspicious? Nothing says innocent quite like proposing to the person who could potentially testify against you.

And there’s another problem with Drew’s brilliant idea. Getting married doesn’t automatically erase evidence, and the protections afforded by spousal privilege have limits. If Drew thinks a marriage license is going to make the investigation disappear, he may be in for another unpleasant surprise.

Most Frustrating Family Conflict: Sonny Declares War on Josslyn — GH

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has never appreciated being challenged, particularly by someone he believes should know better. This week, his increasingly hostile relationship with Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) took another troubling turn as he worked with Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) to regain control of the situation.

After Josslyn discovered that her private conversations had been monitored, Sonny apparently decided that the best response was to increase the pressure. By Wednesday, he was demanding that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) rein in her daughter and ordering round-the-clock surveillance. On Thursday, he made it clear to Ric that he was no longer prepared to treat Josslyn as family.

That’s what makes this conflict so frustrating. Sonny frequently justifies his actions by insisting he’s protecting the people around him, but his methods often leave those same people feeling manipulated and betrayed. Josslyn certainly has her faults, and her determination to challenge Sonny can make her reckless, but secretly monitoring her activities isn’t going to convince her that he’s trustworthy.

Carly is now caught between two people who seem equally determined not to back down. Sonny may believe he can intimidate Josslyn into submission, but he should know by now that she’s inherited more than a little of her mother’s stubbornness. This family feud is becoming increasingly dangerous, and nobody seems particularly interested in finding a peaceful solution.

Most Terrifying Ordeal: Leo’s Investigation Nearly Costs Him His Life — Days

Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) has a remarkable ability to find trouble, but this week’s developments were considerably more frightening than his usual romantic or social disasters. After investigating suspicious activity connected to DiMera Transport’s counterfeit operation, Leo found himself trapped in a shipping container and at the mercy of a dangerous man.

By Wednesday, the situation had become particularly alarming. Leo’s captor returned and threatened a more permanent solution, while Leo desperately tried to escape. His investigation had clearly uncovered something someone wanted to keep hidden, and his curiosity was about to carry a potentially devastating price.

Friday brought an even more horrifying development when an unconscious Leo was thrown into the water near the docks. Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon), who had been growing increasingly worried about Leo’s disappearance, eventually found him unresponsive and desperately tried to save him. Leo had a pulse but wasn’t breathing, leaving Javi attempting CPR as he begged him to survive.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) was investigating Leo’s disappearance, and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) feared that the dangerous lead she’d discussed with Leo had put his life at risk.

We often enjoy Leo’s outrageous personality and questionable decisions, but watching him in genuine danger was a reminder that there’s more to the character than comic relief. Leo may be exhausting, but he certainly doesn’t deserve to become another casualty of DiMera family business. And if he survives this ordeal, perhaps he’ll think twice before investigating suspicious shipping containers without backup.

Biggest Corporate Headache: Adam Exposes Billy’s Secret Meetings — Y&R

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) has never needed much encouragement to interfere in Billy Abbott’s life, and this week he found another opportunity. After secretly photographing Billy (Jason Thompson) meeting with an attorney, Adam eventually brought the evidence to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), raising concerns about Billy’s plans involving Chancellor.

Given Billy’s history of impulsive decisions and his ongoing interest in reclaiming control of the company, Jack had every reason to be concerned. But there’s something particularly entertaining about Adam appointing himself the person who should warn another family about reckless behavior.

Adam may have legitimate concerns about Billy’s intentions, but let’s not pretend he’s suddenly become Genoa City’s guardian of responsible decision-making. This is a man who has spent years creating problems of his own, yet he always seems remarkably confident when pointing out somebody else’s mistakes.

Still, Billy isn’t helping himself. Secret meetings with lawyers, questionable corporate ambitions, and a history of acting before thinking are hardly reassuring signs. Adam might enjoy delivering bad news, but that doesn’t necessarily make his evidence any less troubling. The real question is whether Jack can stop Billy from creating another disaster before it’s too late.

Most Spectacular Meltdown: Bill Hamilton Destroys His Living Room — BTG

Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett) has never been particularly comfortable when life refuses to follow his instructions, and this week delivered a spectacular example. On Beyond the Gates, Bill finally opened the paternity results and learned that he is the father of Hayley Lawson’s (Marquita Goings) baby.

The revelation forced Bill to confront painful memories of his own father and his fears about repeating the past. Unfortunately, his response wasn’t exactly a model of emotional maturity. After struggling with the news, Bill completely lost control and destroyed his living room.

Durrett gave Bill’s breakdown an emotional intensity that made it clear this wasn’t simply another angry outburst. Bill was confronting a future he didn’t want and memories he hadn’t fully dealt with. But we can sympathize with his fears without pretending his behavior was reasonable. The baby isn’t responsible for Hayley’s actions, and smashing furniture isn’t going to change the paternity results.

Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) deserves credit for trying to help her father through the crisis. Meanwhile, Bill made it clear that Hayley could expect financial support but not the family life she seemed to envision. The question now is whether Bill can confront his past without allowing it to determine his relationship with his child.

Soap of the Week: The Bold and the Beautiful

This week’s top honor goes to The Bold and the Beautiful, which delivered some of the strongest emotional material of November sweeps while keeping its trademark romantic chaos firmly intact.

Katie’s confrontation with Bill was the standout storyline. Heather Tom gave viewers a heartbreaking portrayal of a woman who had reached the end of her patience, while Don Diamont effectively conveyed Bill’s frustration as he struggled to convince Katie that his intentions were innocent.

The fallout also created problems for Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), reminding us that even supposedly well-intentioned secrets can have enormous consequences. Meanwhile, Taylor’s decision to accept Deacon’s proposal gave Sheila another reason to fight for the man she refuses to surrender.

Days of Our Lives deserves an honorable mention for Abe’s emotional diagnosis and Leo’s frightening ordeal, while General Hospital delivered one of the week’s most outrageous developments with Drew’s proposed marriage scheme. The Young and the Restless balanced Nick’s troubling sobriety struggle with another round of Abbott-Newman conflict, and Beyond the Gates gave Bill Hamilton an explosive emotional crisis.

But The Bold and the Beautiful earns the crown because it gave us something soap fans always appreciate: a powerful performance, a devastating confrontation, and several characters making decisions they’re almost certainly going to regret.

What Were Your Best, Bad, and Absolutely Ridiculous Moments?

Did Katie make the right decision by sending Bill away? Is Taylor making a terrible mistake by agreeing to marry Deacon? Can Nick stay sober, and what did you think of Abe’s heartbreaking diagnosis? Or did Drew and Ava’s desperate marriage scheme win your vote for the most ridiculous moment of the week?

We want to hear which moments impressed you, which characters drove you crazy, and which developments made you wonder what on earth they were thinking.

Share your thoughts with other soap fans on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post The Best, the Bad & the Absolutely Ridiculous in Soaps This Week — November 9–13 appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.