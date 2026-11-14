(This article includes spoilers from the day-ahead Y&R episode airing in Canada on November 13th and in the USA on November 16th.)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) walks in on a surprising moment between her daughter, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) after Holden Novak (Nathan Owens) abruptly ends their relationship.

Meanwhile, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) go from trading insults to finding some unexpected common ground. Elsewhere, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) receives a troubling warning about the battle for Chancellor, while Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) continues keeping Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) in the dark about his latest troubles.

Key Takeaways

Victoria catches Kyle comforting a heartbroken Claire after Holden dumps her.

Claire suspects Audra convinced Holden to end their relationship.

Audra and Daniel’s hostile exchange takes a surprisingly friendly turn.

Lily learns Billy has a legitimate chance of reclaiming Chancellor.

Billy keeps secrets from Sally while suggesting a special middle name for Ruby.

Victoria Catches Claire in Kyle’s Arms After Holden Dumps Her

Claire is devastated after Holden abruptly ends their relationship over the phone, leaving her struggling to understand how someone who had been so loving and attentive could suddenly become so cold. She turns to Kyle for support at Society, where she opens up about the breakup and admits that she thought what she shared with Holden was something special.

As Claire tries to make sense of Holden’s sudden change of heart, she becomes increasingly convinced that Audra had something to do with it. After their recent confrontation, Claire suspects Audra somehow persuaded Holden to walk away from their relationship. Kyle doesn’t dismiss the possibility, but he points out that if Holden allowed Audra to come between them so easily, perhaps he wasn’t the right man for Claire in the first place.

Despite Kyle’s attempts to reassure her, Claire begins questioning why both of her recent relationships have ended in disappointment. Her heartbreak takes an emotional turn when she wonders whether she’s somehow undeserving of happiness. Kyle insists that she deserves someone who will stand by her, and when Claire becomes overwhelmed, he pulls her into a comforting embrace. That’s precisely when Victoria arrives at Society and catches her daughter in Kyle’s arms.

Earlier, Victoria meets Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) at Crimson Lights to discuss placing Vibrante products at Fenmore’s. Lauren reveals that Kyle has also approached her about the same business opportunity, but their conversation eventually turns personal. Noticing that Victoria seems distracted, Lauren encourages her to embrace life despite her lingering grief over Cole Howard (J. Eddie Peck). Victoria insists that she’s simply preoccupied with another meeting, although Lauren isn’t entirely convinced.

Audra and Daniel’s Heated Exchange Takes an Unexpected Turn

Audra arrives at The Shadow Room in a celebratory mood, apparently pleased with how things are going in her life. However, her attempt to enjoy a glass of champagne quickly turns into a verbal sparring match with Daniel, who sarcastically suggests that her good fortune probably came at someone else’s expense.

Daniel doesn’t hesitate to bring up Audra’s history with Kyle, particularly her involvement with him while he was married to Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). Audra fires back with insults of her own, complaining about Claire and making it clear that she has little patience for Daniel’s judgmental attitude.

Their conversation becomes more interesting when Audra asks about Noah Newman (Lucas Adams). Daniel explains that Noah has sold his share of the business and may be gone for good, and he notices that the news seems to bother Audra more than she’s willing to admit. Naturally, Audra denies caring, but her reaction suggests that Noah’s departure may have affected her.

Eventually, Daniel recognizes that he’s been unnecessarily harsh and apologizes for taking their argument too far. Audra surprisingly lets down her guard, admitting that she isn’t always as unpleasant as she sometimes appears. Their conversation becomes considerably more relaxed as they discover that they share some common ground, particularly when it comes to balancing creative ambitions with the demands of the business world.

Daniel explains that he also works with his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), at Arabesque, giving Audra a glimpse into a different side of him. By the time their conversation ends, the hostility that initially dominated their interaction has largely disappeared.

It’s an unexpected development for two people who seemed determined to get under each other’s skin. Could this be the beginning of an unlikely friendship, or might their newfound understanding eventually develop into something more?

Lily Receives Troubling News About Billy’s Chances of Reclaiming Chancellor

Lily and Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) are growing increasingly concerned about Billy’s determination to reclaim Chancellor, especially after hoping his recent marriage to Sally and the arrival of their daughter would finally convince him to leave the company behind.

Unfortunately for Lily and Cane, Billy doesn’t appear ready to abandon his obsession, and the legal situation may be more complicated than they initially believed. With Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) temporarily out of town, Lily turns to Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) for another opinion about their position in the ongoing dispute.

After reviewing the contract, Michael delivers news that neither Lily nor Cane wants to hear. Despite Amanda’s extensive efforts to find a way to defend their claim, the Abbotts have a legitimate chance of winning the battle for Chancellor. His assessment raises serious concerns about whether Lily and Cane can successfully protect the company from Billy’s latest attempt to take control.

Lily explains that she already tried to resolve the situation by offering to repay the loan, but Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) refused her proposal. Michael suggests that she approach Billy directly, although Lily has little confidence that he would agree to a reasonable settlement, particularly considering how determined he is to get Chancellor back.

Michael makes it clear that Lily and Cane should prepare for a difficult legal fight. However, Cane isn’t about to surrender without a battle and vows that he won’t allow Billy to emerge victorious.

With the Abbotts apparently holding a stronger legal position than Lily and Cane anticipated, the fight for Chancellor could become considerably more contentious. And if Billy believes he’s finally within striking distance of reclaiming the company, there’s little reason to expect him to back down now.

Billy Keeps Sally in the Dark While Making a Special Request About Ruby

Meanwhile, Billy’s ongoing problems with Jack continue casting a shadow over his new marriage. When Sally returns home, she immediately senses that something went wrong between the Abbott brothers and presses her husband for an explanation.

Rather than telling Sally what’s really happening, Billy brushes off her concerns by describing the disagreement as family business. He attempts to redirect their conversation toward their honeymoon in England, seemingly hoping that focusing on their future together will keep Sally from asking too many questions about his latest troubles.

However, Billy does have something important he wants to discuss with his wife, and this time it concerns their newborn daughter, Ruby. He suggests giving their little girl the middle name Jill in honor of his mother, Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), despite their complicated relationship.

Sally wonders whether Billy might eventually regret making such a meaningful decision before resolving his differences with Jill. Billy acknowledges that his mother can be difficult, but he also recognizes her admirable qualities and believes it would be an honor for Ruby to carry part of her grandmother’s legacy.

Sally hopes that meeting her granddaughter will help Jill put aside some of the tension that has strained her relationship with Billy. It’s a touching moment between the newlyweds, particularly as they discuss the family they are building together and the importance of their daughter’s connection to previous generations.

Nevertheless, Billy’s refusal to be completely honest with Sally about his troubles with Jack remains a potential problem. While he’s making heartfelt decisions about Ruby’s future, he’s also keeping his wife in the dark about a dispute that could have serious consequences for their marriage.

Billy has promised Sally that their family will come first, but his determination to reclaim Chancellor suggests that his old habits may be difficult to break. If Sally eventually discovers how deeply he’s involved in another battle for the company, will she believe that Billy has once again chosen his obsession over their happiness?

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The post Exclusive Y&R Day-Ahead Spoilers Monday, November 16: Victoria Catches Claire in Kyle’s Arms, Audra and Daniel Connect, Billy Hides the Truth appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.