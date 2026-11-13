General Hospital spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton) plan to protect Phoebe hits an unexpected roadblock.

Key Takeaways

Brook Lynn’s plan to protect Phoebe hits a roadblock

As the PCPD closes in on Drew and Ava, the pair take drastic action to keep themselves out of prison

Alexis may hold the key to Drew’s ultimate downfall

Elizabeth sees a change in Britt following her reunion with Jude

Brook Lynn’s Plan to Protect Phoebe Hits a Roadblock

Brook Lynn and Gio Palmeri (Giovanni Mazza) are desperate to keep Phoebe out of Jude Jacks’ (Wil Traval) hands. Unfortunately, Jude is determined to claim his daughter.

The Quartermaine family may be headed for a lengthy, nasty court battle to try to keep this innocent child away from a man they perceive as dangerous.

Fueled by Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) tip about the baby’s biological father, Brook Lynn is determined not to allow Phoebe anywhere near this man.

Speaking of Jude, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) confronts her cousin about his true agenda in Port Charles after uncovering the truth.

Apparently, Joss suspects Jude’s sudden arrival in PC may be about more than claiming Phoebe or taking control of her father’s company, JJE.

Drew and Ava Take Drastic Action

The PCPD is getting closer to nailing the true culprits in Jack Brennan’s (Chris McKenna) murder. Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) is confident they may have enough proof to nail them.

Meanwhile, Ava and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) may have one last-ditch trick up their sleeves to sneakily slither away from a potential prison sentence.

The pair are desperate to stay one step ahead of the PCPD as evidence mounts against them. Will Drew suggest to Ava that they get married so they don’t have to testify against each other?

Ugh. Hopefully, Ava is smart enough not to tie the knot with Drew. Yet she hasn’t exactly been the dictionary definition of good judgment lately.

However, both are determined to evade justice. Never mind that they are guilty as sin. These two are trying to get away with murder, and everyone is starting to realize that.

Drew is facing mounting pressure from his lawyer, Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight), and he may come up with a way to neutralize the police before they arrest him and Ava.

After all, this is a woman who didn’t think twice about crushing up a sleeping pill and slipping it into Brennan’s very alcoholic drink.

Alexis May Hold the Key to Drew’s Ultimate Downfall

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may be the one holding all the cards. While the PCPD focuses on the physical evidence in the Brennan murder case, Alexis has been quietly building her case.

GH spoilers hint that Alexis gets a major shock in the November 16 episode, which may set the stage for her to hold the key to Drew’s ultimate downfall.

Britt’s Attitude Changes After Her Reunion With Jude

Over at GH, Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) notices Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) attitude has shifted again after her reunion with Jude.

She recently softened toward him after initially rejecting him upon learning who his father is. Britt understands better than anyone what it’s like to have a supervillain for a father.

However, Liz may warn Britt to look before she leaps when it comes to accepting the notorious Jerry Jacks’ (Sebastian Roché) son. Something tells us Britt won’t be scared off too easily this time around.

For more updates, check out our latest General Hospital spoilers and join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post General Hospital Spoilers Monday, November 16: Brook Lynn’s Plan to Protect Phoebe Hits a Roadblock, Drew and Ava Have One Last-Ditch Trick Up Their Sleeve appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.