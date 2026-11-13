Beyond the Gates spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Jacob Hawthorne (Jibre Hordges) makes a confession that leaves Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne (Arielle Prepetit) furious. Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett) struggles to put his troubled past behind him, while Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom) makes a bold promise that fails to satisfy his sister, Heather Armstrong (Ashley Jones).

Key Takeaways

Jacob makes a confession that leaves Naomi furious

Martin returns from Cabo as Smitty anxiously awaits news

Bill struggles to move forward after learning he’s the father of Hayley’s baby

Vanessa confirms something Dani suspected

Joey makes a bold promise, but Heather refuses to back down

Andre receives an unwelcome present

Jacob’s Confession Leaves Naomi Furious

Naomi has another difficult situation to deal with on Monday when Jacob makes a confession that leaves her absolutely furious. With their marriage already under considerable strain, his unexpected admission could create even more tension between them.

Jacob has been caught in the middle of some complicated circumstances involving his professional responsibilities, while Naomi has been working tirelessly to help Smitty Richardson (Mike Manning) with his legal troubles. With so much happening in their lives, another unexpected revelation could be particularly difficult for Naomi to handle.

Although the spoilers don’t reveal exactly what Jacob confesses, Naomi’s reaction suggests that she won’t be particularly understanding. His admission may be connected to his work or an entirely different matter, but either way, it appears he’s going to have some explaining to do.

Considering everything Naomi has been dealing with lately, another unpleasant revelation from her husband is the last thing she needs. Jacob may have a difficult time convincing her to see his side of the situation, especially if his confession involves something he’s deliberately kept from her.

Martin Returns From Cabo as Smitty Fears the Worst

Meanwhile, Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon) returns from Cabo, where he and Naomi traveled in hopes of finding information that could help Smitty’s case. Unfortunately, their efforts haven’t gone as smoothly as they anticipated.

Martin and Naomi tracked down Max in Mexico, hoping he would cooperate and provide testimony. However, Max warned them that they were being followed before refusing to testify and ordering them to leave. His refusal represented a serious setback in their efforts to help Smitty.

Now, Smitty is anxiously awaiting his husband’s return, hoping that the trip produced something useful. Martin has been determined to help Smitty through his legal troubles, and failing to secure Max’s cooperation is another difficult obstacle for the couple.

Unless Martin and Naomi can find another way to strengthen Smitty’s defense, the couple could be facing an increasingly uncertain future. With so much riding on the outcome, Martin’s return may be particularly emotional for both men.

Bill Struggles With His Past as Dani Gets Validation

Elsewhere, Bill continues dealing with the emotional fallout from discovering that he’s the father of Hayley Lawson’s (Marquita Goings) baby. On Monday, he attempts to pack away reminders of his past, but putting his belongings out of sight won’t necessarily make his painful memories disappear.

Bill has been struggling since the paternity test confirmed that Hayley’s baby is his. The news brought up painful memories of his own father’s rejection, and Bill has made it clear that he doesn’t want to take on a parental role. However, his determination to distance himself from the situation hasn’t made the emotional turmoil any easier to handle.

After previously losing control and tearing apart his living room, Bill has been trying to come to terms with the reality of his circumstances. Packing away reminders of his past may be his attempt to start over, but avoiding painful memories won’t necessarily help him deal with the problems he’s facing now.

Meanwhile, Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) receives some validation when Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli) proves that she was right about something. Dani has been standing her ground in her recent dealings with Bill, refusing to let him dictate how she should handle the situation.

Although the spoilers don’t reveal exactly what Vanessa confirms, the development could give Dani some welcome reassurance. Whether it concerns Bill or another issue entirely, Dani may finally have reason to feel that her instincts were correct.

Joey Makes a Bold Promise, but Heather Refuses to Back Down

Joey and Heather’s increasingly bitter family feud continues on Monday, and it doesn’t appear that either sibling is ready to compromise. Joey makes a bold promise, but Heather remains determined to press the issue.

The siblings have been clashing over Heather’s future, with Joey previously demanding that she sell Uptown, give up her condo, and leave the area. However, Heather, who is also known as the Impaler, isn’t someone who takes kindly to being told what to do, even by her own brother.

Heather has no intention of allowing Joey to dictate her decisions, and their disagreements have become increasingly hostile. She’s also taken out some of her frustration on Vanessa, making it clear that her anger isn’t limited to Joey.

Now, Joey’s latest promise apparently isn’t enough to satisfy his sister. He may be attempting to reach a compromise or making it clear that he intends to follow through on his demands. Either way, Heather doesn’t appear willing to accept his terms without a fight.

Andre Receives an Unwelcome Present

Andre Richardson (Sean Freeman) also has an unexpected surprise coming his way on Monday when he receives a present that leaves him less than pleased.

Andre has been dealing with several complicated situations lately, including his concern for Dani as she navigates the ongoing fallout from Bill’s personal troubles. Hayley also recently attempted to provoke him, adding another uncomfortable encounter to an already eventful week.

However, the spoilers don’t reveal who sends Andre the present or what it contains. The unexpected delivery may be connected to one of his ongoing conflicts, or it could introduce an entirely new problem.

Whatever the explanation, the mysterious present clearly isn’t something Andre is happy to receive. Depending on who sent it and why, the delivery could bring an unresolved issue back into focus.

What do you think Jacob confesses to Naomi? Will Martin have any encouraging news for Smitty? And can Joey find a way to settle his differences with Heather?

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The post Beyond the Gates Spoilers Monday, November 16: Jacob’s Confession Infuriates Naomi, Bill Faces His Past, Heather Pushes Joey appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.