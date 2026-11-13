The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) walks in on Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) comforting Claire Newman (Hayley Erin). Meanwhile, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) receives troubling legal advice from Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), while Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) and Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) have a heated encounter that takes an unexpected turn.

Key Takeaways

Victoria catches Kyle comforting a heartbroken Claire

Claire suspects Audra is responsible for Holden dumping her

Lily receives troubling legal advice about Chancellor

Michael warns that the Abbotts have a legitimate chance of winning

Audra and Daniel find unexpected common ground after trading insults

Victoria Catches Kyle Comforting Claire

Victoria finds herself in an uncomfortable situation on Monday when she walks in on Kyle comforting Claire. Considering Victoria has been secretly involved with her daughter’s former boyfriend, seeing the two together could stir up some complicated emotions.

Claire is still reeling from Holden Novak (Nathan Owens) abruptly ending their relationship over the phone. She’s struggling to understand how someone she believed genuinely cared about her could suddenly walk away, and she’s convinced Audra had something to do with his decision.

As Claire opens up to Kyle about her heartbreak, he offers some reassurance and reminds her that she deserves someone who won’t allow another person to interfere in their relationship. However, Claire’s disappointment runs deeper than Holden. After things failed to work out with both Kyle and Holden, she’s beginning to question whether she deserves to be happy at all.

Kyle does his best to comfort her, but Victoria arrives just as he’s holding Claire in his arms. Although there’s nothing romantic about the encounter, the sight could be particularly uncomfortable for Victoria, who is already struggling with guilt over her secret relationship with Kyle.

Lily Gets Troubling Legal Advice About Chancellor

Elsewhere, Lily and Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) are growing increasingly concerned about Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) determination to regain Chancellor. They had hoped Billy would abandon his ambitions and concentrate on his new life with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), but it appears he’s not ready to let the company go.

With Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) out of town, Lily turns to Michael for a second legal opinion. Unfortunately, his assessment isn’t particularly reassuring. After reviewing the contract, Michael acknowledges that the Abbotts have a legitimate chance of winning their claim.

Lily has already offered to repay the loan, but Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) rejected her proposal. Michael suggests approaching Billy directly, although Lily doubts he’ll be willing to negotiate. If Billy refuses to cooperate, she and Cane could be facing a serious legal battle over Chancellor’s future.

Cane isn’t prepared to surrender without a fight and remains determined to keep Chancellor out of Billy’s hands. However, Michael’s assessment makes it clear that Lily and Cane may not have the legal advantage they were hoping for.

Audra and Daniel’s Heated Encounter Takes an Unexpected Turn

Meanwhile, Daniel has his hands full when Audra shows up at The Shadow Room. Audra is in a celebratory mood, but Daniel isn’t particularly impressed, and their conversation quickly turns into an exchange of insults.

Daniel questions whether Audra’s good fortune has come at someone else’s expense, while Audra fires back with a few personal remarks of her own. Their argument also touches on her past involvement with Kyle and her ongoing problems with Claire, neither of which does much to improve Daniel’s opinion of her.

However, the atmosphere eventually changes when Daniel apologizes for being overly judgmental. The two begin discussing their professional lives and discover that they have something in common when it comes to balancing their artistic interests with the corporate world.

Audra also learns more about Daniel’s involvement with Arabesque, which he runs alongside his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). What started as a hostile encounter unexpectedly turns into a more civil conversation, with both seemingly finding something they can relate to.

Do you think Victoria will regret getting involved with Kyle? Can Lily and Cane stop Billy from reclaiming Chancellor? And could Audra and Daniel develop an unlikely friendship?

Share your thoughts in the Daily Soap Dish forums.

Keep checking Daily Soap Dish for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers, updates, and news.

The post The Young and the Restless Spoilers Monday, November 16: Victoria Catches Kyle With Claire, Lily Gets Bad News, Audra Clashes With Daniel appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.