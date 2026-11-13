The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Darcy’s breakfast date takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) seeks advice from Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), while Dylan reconnects with her dancing roots just as trouble from her past threatens to disrupt her newfound happiness.

Key Takeaways

Wyatt and Darcy’s breakfast date takes an unexpected turn

Wyatt tries to convince Darcy to stay in Los Angeles

Electra turns to Steffy for advice

Dylan reconnects with her dancing roots

Dylan’s past could complicate her growing connection with Will

Wyatt Tries to Convince Darcy to Stay in Los Angeles

Wyatt and Darcy have already exchanged some flirtatious moments, and their attraction could be taking an interesting turn. On Monday, the two enjoy a breakfast date, but things don’t go quite as expected.

The weekly preview offers a clue about what might be happening between them. Wyatt asks Darcy, “Is there anything I can do to convince you to stay?” Since Darcy originally came to Los Angeles to visit Dylan, his question suggests that she may be getting ready to return home. Wyatt, however, doesn’t appear particularly eager to see her leave.

The preview also shows the pair sharing a kiss, raising the possibility that their flirtation is turning into something more. Although it’s unclear whether the kiss happens during Monday’s breakfast date, Wyatt’s interest in Darcy seems to be growing. Could their budding attraction be enough to persuade her to extend her stay in Los Angeles?

Electra Turns to Steffy for Advice

Elsewhere, Electra seeks Steffy’s advice on Monday, although the spoilers don’t reveal what’s troubling her or what she hopes to discuss. With several developments unfolding in Electra’s life, there are a few possibilities.

Could she be looking for guidance about Will Spencer and the situation involving Dylan, or is her conversation with Steffy strictly business? The future of the Electra Line is still hanging in the balance, so Electra may be hoping for some reassurance about her career and the direction of her fashion line.

Whatever brings Electra to Steffy, she may soon have something else to worry about. Tuesday’s spoilers reveal that a troubling social media post leaves Electra concerned, and the weekly preview suggests that Dylan’s past could be at the center of the controversy.

Dylan Reconnects With Her Dancing Roots

Speaking of Dylan, things seem to be looking up for her as she reconnects with her dancing roots on Monday. Dylan has already expressed her desire to teach children how to dance, and Will even suggested that she could give lessons at his place. Now, it appears she may be taking another step toward doing something she genuinely loves.

With Will offering his support and the possibility of pursuing her passion for dancing, Dylan seems to be getting much of what she wants. However, just when things appear to be falling into place, something from her past threatens to create problems, particularly where Will is concerned.

Tuesday’s spoilers reveal that Dylan’s past catches up with her at Bikini, while a troubling social media post leaves Electra concerned. The weekly preview sheds some light on the situation, showing Dylan becoming alarmed when she discovers that online comments referencing “miss behavin'” are still active. Whatever those posts are about, Dylan’s reaction suggests she’s worried about what could come to light.

It certainly looks like Monday could be the calm before the storm for Dylan. She’s finally finding her footing in Los Angeles, but her newfound happiness may be more fragile than she realizes. With Will becoming increasingly involved in her life, could whatever Dylan is hiding change the way he sees her? Or will he continue supporting her once the truth comes out?

What’s Next on The Bold and the Beautiful?

While Wyatt may have romance on his mind as he tries to convince Darcy to remain in Los Angeles, Dylan’s situation could become considerably more complicated. Her return to dancing comes at a time when Will has been encouraging her to pursue her dreams, but the troubling social media posts could put that support to the test.

The biggest question is what Dylan is so desperate to keep buried and whether the revelations will affect Will’s opinion of her. With Electra also becoming aware of the online controversy, Dylan could soon find herself facing some uncomfortable questions just when everything seemed to be going her way.

Do you think Darcy will stay in Los Angeles for Wyatt? And could Dylan’s past jeopardize her connection with Will? Share your thoughts in the Daily Soap Dish forums.

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The post The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Monday, November 16: Wyatt Tries to Keep Darcy in LA, Electra Seeks Advice, Dylan’s Past Looms appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.