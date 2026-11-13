Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 16 reveal that Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) condition terrifies Javi Hernandez (Jacob Martinez).

Key Takeaways

Javi fears the worst regarding Leo’s condition

Xander is surprised by Gwen’s sage advice

Jada and Shawn’s romantic evening is cut short

Gabi and Chad bond at the hospital while waiting for word on Leo’s condition. Will they compare notes and realize EJ was behind Leo’s grave misfortune?

Javi Fears the Worst Regarding Leo’s Condition

Javi discovered Leo’s body in the harbor. Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers) will help Javi pull an unconscious, weighted-down Leo out of the river.

Obviously, someone tried to drown poor Leo, probably someone working under the orders of EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Leo’s attack is directly connected to the DiMera and black-market shipping operation.

Poor Leo wasn’t breathing when Javi rescued him. However, the stoic emergency technician and dedicated firefighter manages to keep Leo alive long enough to bring him to the hospital.

If Leo wakes up and remembers what happened, EJ may be in serious legal hot water later in the week. (Spoiler alert about Leo ahead!) EJ may finally go down for his crimes.

Javi fears the worst and wonders if Leo will make it. DOOL spoilers indicate that Leo survives his near-fatal encounter, which is, of course, wonderful news!

Spoilers also hint that Javi will ultimately be so relieved over Leo’s miraculous recovery that, later in the week, he pops the question!

Javi will realize he doesn’t want to waste another moment. Life is too short to spend another moment without the man he loves. This time, he wants to marry Leo for keeps.

Gwen Offers Xander Sage Advice

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is surprised by Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien). Apparently, Gwen offers Xander some sage advice.

Does this have anything to do with his getting back together with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey)? While Xander hurt Gwen, she still cares deeply for the sexy Scottish hunk.

Or will Gwen encourage him to make a run for it since the Salem PD is going to charge him with shooting and killing George O’Halloran (Michael Rose) with an unregistered firearm?

Regardless, whatever Gwen says to him may spark a lightbulb moment. Will Xander ultimately decide to take Sarah and Victoria and flee Salem immediately?

Speaking of Sarah, she’ll realize she can’t escape her true feelings, which likely means she may be desperate to reunite with Xander, too.

Gabi and Chad Bond at the Hospital

Elsewhere, something cuts short Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) and Shawn Brady’s (Brandon Beemer) romantic evening. Will it involve a rare, unmissable opportunity for Jada to finally nail EJ?

At the hospital, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) and Chad DiMera (Conner Floyd) bond over their respective troubles.

Will they end up comparing notes regarding what went down on the pier? Leo was investigating the counterfeit knockoff purses for Gabi.

Will the pair share the opinion that the extreme danger Leo faced was likely EJ’s doing? After all, Leo was nearly killed helping Gabi uncover the truth. It can’t be a coincidence.

DSD Verdict

Is it just us, or does it seem like the walls are closing in on EJ? And just in time for Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) to swoop in and claim the DiMera throne! Regardless, EJ has a lot of sins to answer for.

For more updates, check out our Days of Our Lives spoilers and join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post Days of Our Lives Spoilers Monday, November 16: Leo’s Condition Terrifies Javi, Gwen Surprises Xander With Sage Advice, Gabi and Chad Bond appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.