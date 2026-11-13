The Young and the Restless’ Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is still fixated on reclaiming Chancellor from Cane Ashby (Billy Flynn) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

Key Takeaways

Sally already suspects Billy is up to something shady

Adam took pics of Billy and his lawyer having a secret meeting

Billy is his own worst enemy, as he always seems to mess up everything good that comes into his life

Billy is scheming to reclaim Chancellor

Sally Already Suspects Billy Is Up to Something

Even after marrying Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) in a Gatsby-inspired wedding and welcoming their newborn daughter, Ruby, into the world, Billy is scheming with a lawyer for the company.

Sally knows her man and knows he’s up to something shady. She told her BFF, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver), that she fears Billy is involved in something that could put their marriage at risk.

Audra spoke to Billy and made it clear he shouldn’t blow up his marriage to Sally. Sally suspects Billy isn’t honoring his promise to focus on her and the baby.

Meanwhile, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) saw Billy’s meeting with the lawyer at Crimson Lights and took photos with his smartphone.

Who knows what Adam plans to do with those pics. He may use the photos to sabotage Billy’s attempt to regain control of Chancellor. Whatever the case, Adam holds the cards here.

Billy told his attorney he wants to make it look like Chancellor fell into his lap, as if he was serendipitously in the right place at the right time.

Additionally, Billy plans to act like he’s no longer obsessed with reclaiming Chancellor, so no one suspects him when he magically gets it back.

If Adam wanted to, he could potentially blackmail Billy into letting him spend time with Ruby in exchange for his silence. Adam helped deliver Ruby and has a special attachment to her, but Billy is suspicious of his motives.

We all know that Adam and Sally will eventually find their way back to each other. Billy’s fixation with Chancellor could be the catalyst that makes Sally gravitate toward Adam.

Adam Took Pics of Billy’s Secret Meeting with His Lawyer

Billy is his own worst enemy and always seems to mess up everything good that comes into his life because of his relentless pursuit of power and validation.

That said, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has even generously offered to bankroll a brand-new company for Billy, which he can run however he pleases.

Most men would kill for that kind of opportunity, which Billy is squandering by his attempt to battle Cane and Lily for Chancellor.

Billy is as stubborn as they come, and his old self-destructive habits will likely destroy his marriage, not Adam. Billy often rushes headfirst into his schemes, which is why he tends to fail.

If Billy would think before he leaps, he might realize he’s alienating the people he claims to love most. Sally will only put up with so much before she leaves him.

Instead of embracing life with Sally and their new baby and basking in their new marriage, Billy is off having secret meetings and plotting to take back Chancellor.

Billy has always had a desperate need to prove himself, which typically backfires because of how he goes about it. He can’t seem to settle down and enjoy what he has. Billy always wants more.

Regardless, Sally and Billy’s marriage could be headed for serious trouble, especially if Adam shows Sally those pics of Billy and that lawyer.

In the end, Billy will likely fail to do the one thing Sally asked of him: let go of his impulsive, reckless obsessions and put their family first.

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