The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is more determined than ever to reclaim Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), especially now that he’s engaged to Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig). With Sheila preparing to make an emotional plea for another chance with her former husband on Friday, could Deacon eventually succumb to temptation?

Deacon has already briefly reciprocated one of Sheila’s kisses, and his reaction to Taylor accepting his marriage proposal seemed surprisingly uncertain. Could his lingering attraction to Sheila lead to a secret affair behind his fiancée’s back?

Key Takeaways

Taylor accepted Deacon’s marriage proposal earlier this week, but his reaction raised questions.

Deacon briefly reciprocated Sheila’s recent kiss before pulling away.

Taylor remains unaware of their intimate encounter.

Sheila is determined to reclaim her former husband.

Could Deacon give in to temptation and betray Taylor?

Deacon Is Engaged to Taylor, But He’s Already Keeping Secrets

Earlier this week, Taylor surprised Deacon by asking him to propose again after previously rejecting his marriage proposal. Taylor explained that she was ready to start living her life for herself rather than allowing her family’s objections to dictate her happiness. Deacon obliged, and Taylor accepted.

However, Deacon’s facial expressions and body language suggested that he might not be entirely convinced marrying Taylor is what he wants anymore. His reaction seemed less enthusiastic than we might have expected from a man who had been so determined to make her his wife. Could Sheila’s recent advances have stirred up feelings he thought he’d left behind?

In a recent episode, Sheila helped Deacon with his bookkeeping and made it clear that she still wanted him. Rather than accepting payment for her work, she requested a kiss. Although Deacon initially resisted, he briefly reciprocated before pulling away.

While the encounter didn’t lead to a reconciliation, Deacon hasn’t told Taylor what happened. That secret could eventually come back to haunt him.

Sheila Refuses to Surrender Deacon to Taylor

Sheila recently discovered that Taylor and Deacon are engaged, and she’s not about to accept defeat. According to Friday’s spoilers, Sheila makes an impassioned plea for another chance with her former husband.

She’s already told Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) that she expects to wear her wedding ring again. Sheila also knows exactly how to appeal to Deacon’s emotions, recently reminding him of their passionate marriage and suggesting Taylor could never give him the same excitement.

Considering their history, Sheila might believe there’s still enough attraction between them to rekindle their physical relationship. But could she convince Deacon to cross that line without ending his engagement?

Could Deacon Begin a Secret Affair With Sheila?

Deacon insists he loves Taylor, but his complicated history with Sheila could make resisting her advances increasingly difficult. What if Sheila continues pursuing him, and he eventually gives in?

Rather than abandoning Taylor, Deacon might convince himself that one moment of weakness doesn’t change his feelings for his fiancée. However, a single encounter could quickly become something more, especially if Sheila were willing to accept a clandestine relationship while plotting to win him back permanently.

Of course, there’s no confirmation that Deacon and Sheila will have an affair. Nevertheless, the possibility raises another interesting question: Would Sheila really be content playing the other woman, or would she eventually demand that Deacon choose between them?

Will Sheila’s Pursuit Destroy Taylor’s Happiness?

Taylor has already faced considerable opposition to her relationship with Deacon, particularly from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Despite her daughter’s objections, she’s decided to follow her heart.

Of course, there’s a certain irony to the possibility of Deacon having an affair with Sheila behind Taylor’s back. After all, Taylor began her romance with Deacon while he was still married to Sheila. Making matters even more controversial, Taylor was Deacon’s therapist at the time, raising serious questions about professional boundaries.

Now imagine the tables turning and Taylor discovering that Deacon had been secretly sleeping with Sheila while planning their wedding. It would certainly be a case of history repeating itself, only this time Taylor would be the woman being betrayed.

Steffy would undoubtedly be furious that her mother had trusted Deacon, especially considering her longstanding hatred of Sheila. And if Sheila believed exposing an affair would destroy Taylor’s engagement, would she hesitate to reveal the truth?

For now, Deacon remains engaged to Taylor, and there’s no indication that he’s resumed his romantic relationship with Sheila. However, his apparent uncertainty about the engagement and Sheila’s refusal to give up leave plenty of room for an unexpected twist.

Will Deacon remain faithful to Taylor, or could Sheila tempt him into a secret affair that gives Taylor a painful taste of her own medicine?

The post B&B Spoilers: Deacon SUCCUMBS to Sheila’s Advances — Has Affair Behind Taylor’s Back? appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.