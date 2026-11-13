The Young and the Restless’ Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may turn to Daniel Romalotti Jr. (Michael Graziadei) when Roxanne Barrington (Tetona Jackson) comes back to Genoa City for Devon Winters (Bryton James).

Key Takeaways

Y&R is setting the stage for Abby to endure a major health crisis.

Devon may share a long-lost child with Roxanne that he doesn’t know about.

If Devon is distracted by Roxanne and his son or daughter, Abby may lean on Daniel for support.

The new writing regime promises a fresh, sexy new vision for Genoa City, which means affairs are more likely to occur.

Abby Is in the Middle of a Health Crisis

It looks like Y&R is setting the stage for Abby to endure a major health crisis, which may play a role in Abby gravitating toward another man for support when Roxanne returns.

In the November 10 episode of Y&R, Abby began experiencing unsettling symptoms, prompting a fearful Devon to call an ambulance.

Apparently, Abby’s heart rate was racing, and she clutched her chest, claiming to be in pain, which is incredibly troubling and terrifying.

Abby is also experiencing some nausea and dizzy spells. We have to wonder what’s happening with her health and what medical condition is causing it.

It looks like Abby’s health is headed downhill, leaving Devon extremely worried about his wife. On top of that, Abby has also been struggling with fertility issues and not being able to get pregnant.

Devon May Share a Long-Lost Child With Roxanne

Fans speculate that Devon may have a child he doesn’t yet know about and that Roxanne may bring the child to Genoa City.

Roxanne may have left after learning she was pregnant and could return so Devon could meet his son or daughter. After all, Devon cheated on her, so it makes sense she wouldn’t tell him she was expecting.

If that’s the case, Devon will soon face a major distraction that could affect his marriage, especially as he tries to get to know the child he had no idea even existed.

Devon and Abby recently got their marriage back on track after a rough patch. If Abby has a serious medical condition she’ll need to navigate and Devon isn’t around to help, she may lean on Daniel.

In the same episode, Abby and Daniel took a walk down memory lane and reminisced about when they were dating during her “Naked Heiress” era.

Abby May Feel Insecure About Not Being Able to Carry a Child

Additionally, Devon offered Daniel a position at his new Neil Winters College as the chair of the Graphic Arts Department, placing him in direct proximity to Abby.

Daniel hasn’t been romantically involved with anyone since Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) broke his heart and predictably went back to her wife, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes).

If Roxanne comes to Genoa City with the shocking revelation that she shares a long-lost child with Devon, it will likely shatter Abby, especially considering her inability to carry a baby to term.

A sudden offspring introduced to Devon by his ex-girlfriend will only magnify Abby’s insecurities and reinforce that she can’t give Devon the family he wants.

New Writing Regime Promises a Fresh, Sexy New Vision for Genoa City

Y&R has already teased a potential Abby/Daniel resurgence earlier this year, so it’s not that far-fetched an idea that these exes could spark a forbidden affair.

Plus, with the fresh, bolder writing regime having officially begun on November 11, we may see more stories that lean into the soap’s rich history.

Jamey Giddens and Dan O’Connor have already promised viewers a “fresh, sexy” new vision for Y&R. Well, new in a sense.

The new co-head writers have vowed to honor the iconic legacy of William J. Bell, which means the soap will feature more explosive drama with maximum impact.

It wouldn’t surprise us one bit if Abby and Daniel revisited their romantic entanglement, setting off fireworks and juicy must-see moments, while Devon’s long-lost child shows up just in time for the fallout.

For more updates, check out our latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and keep visiting Daily Soap Dish.

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