Tomorrow on the Soaps! All the Spoilers for Friday, November 6

Friday, November 6, brings confrontations and unexpected developments across all five soaps. Dominic interrupts Lexie’s memorial, Billy catches Adam with Sally and Ruby, Drew believes he’s in the clear, and Steffy’s pregnancy secret comes under increasing pressure.

Key Takeaways

Y&R: Billy catches Adam visiting Sally and Ruby, Audra witnesses Nate’s goodbye, and Stephanie challenges Bishop.

Billy catches Adam visiting Sally and Ruby, Audra witnesses Nate’s goodbye, and Stephanie challenges Bishop. B&B: Carter fears exposure, Steffy faces more questions, and Sheila pursues Deacon.

Carter fears exposure, Steffy faces more questions, and Sheila pursues Deacon. GH: Drew celebrates prematurely, Dante approaches Carly, and Josslyn makes an upsetting discovery.

Drew celebrates prematurely, Dante approaches Carly, and Josslyn makes an upsetting discovery. Days: Dominic crashes Lexie’s memorial, Kristen disguises herself, and Sydney confronts EJ.

Dominic crashes Lexie’s memorial, Kristen disguises herself, and Sydney confronts EJ. BTG: Heather makes a move involving Joey, Naomi clashes with Hayley, and Dani senses trouble.

The Young and the Restless: Billy Catches Adam With Sally and Ruby

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) loses patience with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) on Friday’s The Young and the Restless after finding him visiting Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and baby Ruby. Billy previously warned Adam to respect his family’s boundaries, but Adam’s attachment to the little girl continues to create tension.

Before the confrontation, Billy discusses his concerns with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), who encourages him to show some understanding. Meanwhile, Adam tells Sally that Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) rejected his suggestion that they have another baby. Their conversation turns to the daughter Adam and Sally lost, Ava, before Billy arrives and discovers Adam visiting Sally and Ruby.

Elsewhere, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) witnesses an affectionate goodbye between Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and Dr. Stephanie Simmons (Vivica A. Fox). Although the encounter is uncomfortable, Audra tells Nate she’s happy for him. Stephanie also becomes frustrated with Dr. Andrew Bishop (Fareed Ward) after he prevents Nate from observing surgical procedures, creating another obstacle to Nate’s return to medicine.

Read our Y&R spoilers for Friday, November 6 for more.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Carter Fears His Affair With Steffy Will Be Exposed

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) face increasing pressure on Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful as their pregnancy deception comes under scrutiny. Steffy claims she’s carrying a baby as a surrogate for Carter and Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire), but the pregnancy actually resulted from her affair with Carter.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) have been questioning Steffy’s explanation, particularly her claim that she underwent IVF without consulting John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Carter is also concerned about the consequences if Ridge discovers the truth about his relationship with Steffy.

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) continues trying to rekindle her relationship with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Sheila hopes their shared history will persuade Deacon to reconsider their separation, although Friday’s spoilers don’t confirm whether her efforts will succeed.

Read our B&B spoilers for Friday, November 6 for more.

General Hospital: Drew Celebrates Too Soon as Dante Approaches Carly

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) believes he’s in the clear in Jack Brennan’s (Chris McKenna) murder investigation on Friday’s General Hospital. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) have been arrested in connection with the case, but Drew’s confidence may be premature as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) approaches Carly with a proposal as her legal problems continue. Carly remains caught up in the investigation, although Friday’s spoilers don’t reveal whether she will accept Dante’s suggestion.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) lectures Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), while Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) makes a discovery that leaves her furious. Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) also turns to Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) for a favor, although the reason for her request hasn’t been revealed.

Read our GH spoilers for Friday, November 6 for more.

Days of Our Lives: Dominic Interrupts Lexie’s Memorial

Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) makes an unexpected entrance on Friday’s Days of Our Lives when he crashes Lexie Carver’s memorial. His arrival creates another complication for the DiMera family, particularly EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), as questions surrounding Dominic’s identity and his connection to the family continue.

Meanwhile, Sydney DiMera (Sydney Malakeh) confronts EJ as tensions between them escalate. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) also attends the memorial disguised as Susan Banks, allowing her to participate without revealing her true identity.

Elsewhere, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) remembers her late husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), on their anniversary. Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) offers Marlena support as she reflects on their life together.

Read our Days spoilers for Friday, November 6 for more.

Beyond the Gates: Heather Makes a Move as Naomi Confronts Hayley

Heather Armstrong (Ashley Jones) has something significant planned for Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom) on Friday’s Beyond the Gates. Although the two are siblings, the spoilers don’t reveal exactly what Heather intends to do or how Joey will respond to her plans.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne (Arielle Prepetit) clashes with Hayley Lawson (Marquita Goings) as tensions surrounding Bill Hamilton’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) marriage continue. Bill recently admitted to Naomi that he was lonely and had been spending long hours at work to avoid going home. Caroline (Ellie Wang) also stands up to Bill, although the reason for their disagreement remains unclear.

Elsewhere, Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley) senses something isn’t right, but the source of her suspicions hasn’t been revealed. Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnée Duplaix) and Kat Richardson also catch Chelsea Hamilton (RhonniRose Mantilla) off guard with an unexpected development.

Read our Beyond the Gates spoilers for Friday, November 6 for more.

Which soap are you looking forward to watching on Friday? What will Dominic reveal at Lexie’s memorial, and how will Billy react to finding Adam with Sally and Ruby?

Share your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation in our Daily Soap Dish forum.

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