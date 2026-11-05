Exclusive Y&R Day-Ahead Spoilers Friday, November 6: Billy Catches Adam With Ruby, Victoria and Kyle Can’t Stay Apart

(This article includes spoilers from the day-ahead Y&R episode airing in Canada on November 5th and in the USA on November 6th.)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 6, reveal that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) catches Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and baby Ruby after warning him to stay away. Meanwhile, Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) witnesses Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) sharing a passionate goodbye with Stephanie, and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) give in to temptation again.

Key Takeaways

Billy catches Adam with Sally and Ruby after warning him to respect boundaries

Adam insists he isn’t trying to replace the daughter he lost with Sally

Audra witnesses Nate and Stephanie’s romantic goodbye

Stephanie challenges Dr. Bishop’s treatment of Nate at Memorial

Victoria and Kyle resume their secret affair despite agreeing to end it

Claire shares her suspicions about Holden and Audra’s missing art dealer

Billy Catches Adam With Sally and Ruby

Billy is increasingly frustrated with Adam’s attachment to Ruby. When he visits Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), he apologizes for being ungrateful before complaining that Adam has been getting too comfortable performing fatherly duties with his daughter.

Billy explains that he confronted Adam about crossing boundaries, but his warning doesn’t seem to have made much of an impression. Jack understands Adam’s perspective, recalling how helping deliver Summer Newman created a lasting bond between them.

However, Billy believes Adam’s behavior is connected to the daughter he lost with Sally. He fears Adam is becoming too attached to Ruby because he hasn’t fully processed Ava’s death. Jack urges Billy to focus on Sally and their baby rather than allowing Adam to create more tension.

Meanwhile, Adam is at home remembering the moment he burped Ruby and Billy’s warning that the baby cannot replace Ava. Unable to put the situation out of his mind, Adam heads to Sally’s house.

Sally and Audra are wrapping up work when Adam arrives. Audra reluctantly leaves them alone, and Adam explains that Billy has ordered him to stay away from Sally and Ruby. Sally insists that Billy is grateful Adam helped deliver their daughter, but Adam believes Billy resents his connection to the baby.

Adam maintains that he isn’t trying to replace Ava. He also reveals that he recently brought up having another baby with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), but she rejected the idea. Sally sympathizes with Adam while suggesting that Chelsea may be right about his desire to heal the wound left by Ava’s death.

When Ruby begins crying, Adam encourages Sally to get her daughter. As Sally returns with the baby, Adam compliments her natural maternal instincts. Unfortunately, Billy walks in and finds Adam with Sally and Ruby, setting the stage for another possible confrontation.

Audra Witnesses Nate and Stephanie’s Passionate Goodbye

At Memorial, Stephanie finds Nate frustrated over another setback involving Dr. Andrew Bishop (Fareed Ward). Bishop has now decided that Nate cannot even observe surgery, leaving him increasingly sidelined at the hospital.

Stephanie is furious about Bishop’s treatment of Nate and suggests that he should be fired. However, Nate acknowledges that Bishop is a talented surgeon despite his unpleasant personality. He even admits that he wasn’t always easy to work with earlier in his own career.

Nate appreciates Stephanie’s willingness to defend him, and their conversation turns flirtatious. With Stephanie preparing to leave town for a few weeks, Nate decides to give her a memorable send-off.

Later, the couple arrives at the Genoa City Athletic Club after spending some private time together. Stephanie admits that Nate’s farewell almost makes her want to stay, while he promises an even better welcome when she returns.

As Nate and Stephanie share a passionate kiss, Audra happens to see them. She immediately looks away, but the encounter is clearly uncomfortable, especially considering her history with Nate.

After Stephanie leaves, Audra approaches Nate, who seems prepared to explain himself. However, Audra tells him that she’s happy for him and believes he deserves happiness. She admits that seeing him with another woman feels strange, but Nate appears content with his new relationship.

Earlier, Audra confides in Sally that her dream of having a family now feels increasingly out of reach. Watching Nate move forward with Stephanie could make her question whether she has truly moved on. Could Audra’s feelings for Nate become more complicated as his new romance develops?

Claire Shares Her Suspicions About Holden and Audra

At Society, Victoria catches herself preparing to text Kyle before stopping and questioning why she’s acting like a teenager. When Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) notices the contact listed as “Boris,” Victoria claims it’s an accountant who sends her ridiculous memes.

Their conversation shifts to Claire’s personal life. She admits that she’s feeling lonely with Victoria so busy and Holden Novak still overseas. With no return date in sight, Claire begins wondering whether Audra was right about Holden losing interest in her.

Victoria suggests that Claire visit Holden or consider moving on. However, Claire insists that Holden is a good person despite her mother’s reservations about him.

Claire then reveals that Holden helped Audra deal with a shady art dealer who subsequently disappeared. Mother and daughter quietly speculate about whether something more sinister happened to the man.

Although Claire believes Audra could be capable of murder, she struggles to imagine Holden participating in such a crime. Victoria urges her daughter to stay away from the situation, but Claire wants answers and intends to confront Holden when he returns.

Diane Refuses to Abandon Her Plans Against Vibrante

At Crimson Lights, Kyle is preparing to text Victoria when Diane Jenkins Abbott (Susan Walters) arrives with an update about Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) crashing the Jabot Classic photo shoot.

Diane is determined to make Vibrante fail, but Kyle believes targeting the Newman company is a mistake. His mother questions why he suddenly seems reluctant to undermine their rivals.

Meanwhile, Billy tells Jack that Kyle and Victoria were both in London around the same time. He suspects Kyle may be plotting against Vibrante, especially after Kyle acted evasively when questioned about his trip.

When Kyle and Diane arrive at the Abbott estate, Jack confronts his son about Billy’s suspicions. Kyle insists that he isn’t trying to sabotage Vibrante, but Jack makes it clear that neither Kyle nor Diane is to interfere with the business.

After Jack leaves, Diane thanks Kyle for keeping quiet about her intentions. Kyle warns that pursuing Vibrante will only anger Jack, but Diane refuses to reconsider her plans.

Victoria and Kyle Can’t Stay Away From Each Other

Despite their recent decision to end their secret affair, Kyle contacts Victoria with an update about Billy’s suspicions. He explains that Billy believes he’s spying on Vibrante, meaning their real secret remains undiscovered.

Victoria worries that they may be tempting fate by continuing to see each other. However, their determination to stay apart doesn’t last.

The two eventually meet at their private location and give in to their attraction, resuming their affair despite the risks. Their reunion comes shortly after they agreed that ending the relationship was the sensible choice.

With Billy suspicious of Kyle, Diane plotting against Vibrante, and Victoria hiding her relationship from her family, the situation could become increasingly complicated. How long can Victoria and Kyle keep their affair under wraps?

What do you think about Billy catching Adam with Sally and Ruby? Is Audra really over Nate, and how long can Victoria and Kyle keep their affair a secret? Join the conversation on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

For more updates, check out our The Young and the Restless spoilers.

The post Exclusive Y&R Day-Ahead Spoilers Friday, November 6: Billy Catches Adam With Ruby, Victoria and Kyle Can’t Stay Apart appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.