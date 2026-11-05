General Hospital Spoilers Friday, November 6: Drew’s Premature Victory, Dante Makes a Pitch to Carly, Josslyn’s Furious Discovery

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, November 6, reveal that Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) thinks he’s in the clear in Jack Brennan’s (Chris McKenna) murder case.

Key Takeaways

Drew celebrates his so-called victory prematurely.

Dante makes a pitch to Carly, who is trapped in a legal nightmare.

Jason receives a lecture from Alexis.

Josslyn makes a discovery that leaves her furious.

Lulu turns to Elizabeth for a favor.

Drew Celebrates His So-Called Victory Prematurely

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) were arrested after they were discovered at Brennan’s makeshift grave.

However, with Lulu Spencer’s (Alexa Havins Breuning) scathing article still looming and Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) making game-changing discoveries tied to the investigation, Drew’s luck will quickly run out.

After all, Carly knows that Drew and Ava Jerome (Maura West) were present at the Metro Court the night Jack was killed. Carly may not have pieced the truth together yet, but she has vital information.

So, the outcome may not be as neat and tidy as Drew thinks. If Carly decides to reveal what she knows, Drew and Ava could easily find themselves in the hot seat.

Dante Makes a Pitch to Carly

Speaking of Carly, she’ll remain trapped in a legal nightmare, but Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) may have a solution. However, we sincerely doubt she’ll cave.

The temporary police commissioner makes a pitch to Carly. Dante will want her to stop covering and tell him exactly what she knows about Brennan’s body before the PCPD or the WSB pins the murder on her.

That said, the evidence keeps piling up against Carly, making her look guilty. While Dante may not think she’s guilty, it’s much more likely he suspects she’s covering for Valentin.

Jason Receives a Lecture From Alexis

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) receives a lecture from Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). We have to wonder what this is about.

Will Alexis have a few words to say about Danny Morgan’s (Asher Antonyzyn) recent risky behavior? Coming fresh off Jason and Danny marking the second anniversary of Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) death, it’s a sore spot.

Alexis may think Jason is putting Danny in danger and could back her former son-in-law into a corner, probing him about Danny’s recent escapades.

Josslyn Makes a Discovery That Leaves Her Furious

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) makes a discovery that leaves her furious. It could pertain to her cousin, Jude Jacks (Wil Traval), who recently arrived in Port Charles.

Will this stunning development and Josslyn’s anger stem from learning about Jude and Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) secret meeting?

Joss has been frantically digging for dirt on him, and she’s helping Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) protect Phoebe from Jude.

Or could Joss’s discovery be tied to her efforts to help bail her mom out of legal trouble? Either way, someone or something ruffles Joss’s feathers.

Lulu Turns to Elizabeth for a Favor

Meanwhile, Lulu turns to Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) for a serious favor. Perhaps this has something to do with Willow Cain’s (Katelyn MacMullen) lawsuit against her.

Lulu has refused to retract her exposé on Willow. So, it’s unlikely the congresswoman will drop it. Lulu may be desperate for leverage to prove her explosive accusations against Willow.

For more updates, check out our General Hospital spoilers and join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post General Hospital Spoilers Friday, November 6: Drew’s Premature Victory, Dante Makes a Pitch to Carly, Josslyn’s Furious Discovery appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.