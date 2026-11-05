Days of Our Lives Spoilers Friday, November 6: Dominic Crashes Lexie’s Memorial, Kristen Disguises Herself as Susan Banks, Sydney Puts EJ on Blast

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 6, reveal that the single biggest shockwave of the day comes from the mysterious party crasher, Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor).

Key Takeaways

Dominic crashes Lexie’s memorial and makes an announcement that blindsides the DiMera family.

Dominic will be wearing Stefano’s Phoenix ring.

Sydney puts EJ on blast over Johnny and the illegal shipments.

Kristen sneaks into Lexie’s memorial disguised as Susan Banks.

Marlena receives support from Julie on her and John’s anniversary.

Tony and Anna return for Lexie’s celebration of life.

Dominic Crashes Lexie’s Memorial

Dominic chooses Lexie Carver’s (Nikki Crawford) memorial for his grand entrance, introduces himself to the family, and makes an announcement that blindsides the DiMeras.

The kicker? Dominic shows up at the Brady Pub wearing Stefano DiMera’s (Joe Mascolo) iconic Phoenix ring. EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is utterly appalled by Dominic’s arrival.

Rumors are circulating that Dominic may have a codicil or a claim to the DiMera mansion and a plan to “dethrone” EJ as Stefano’s successor and DiMera family patriarch.

Sydney Puts EJ on Blast

Speaking of EJ, Sydney DiMera (Sydney Malakeh) puts her father on blast. She may probe EJ regarding the illegal shipments and potentially read him the riot act for disowning Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman).

EJ may urge his daughter to back off, as he’s already under extreme pressure, but Sydney won’t let him off the hook so easily. She’ll stand her ground and insist that EJ owes her an explanation.

Kristen Sneaks into Lexie’s Memorial Disguised as Susan Banks

Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) sneaks into the memorial disguised as Susan Banks to join the celebration of Lexie’s life without anyone recognizing her. She wants to pay her last respects to her sister.

But will doing so get EJ caught? Kristen may be taking a risk she can’t afford to take. EJ made it clear to Kristen how furious he was over her coercing Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd) into attempting to kill his son, Johnny.

That said, Kristen will also be shocked by Dominic’s sudden arrival in Salem. Also, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) return for Lexie’s memorial.

Marlena Mourns John on Their Anniversary

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will mourn the passing of her beloved John Black (Drake Hogestyn) on their anniversary.

Marlena will feel overwhelmed as she reels from the news about Dominic. Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) knows better than anyone how Marlena feels.

From one widow to another, Julie steps up to support Marlena as they bond over their shared grief over their late husbands.

Additionally, Marlena’s life is about to get much more complicated once she finally meets her long-lost son, Dominic. So, she’s struggling with some strong emotions.

DOOL’s 61st Anniversary Special Two-Part Episodes

The November 6 episode of DOOL officially sets the wheels in motion for the special two-part episodes marking the Peacock soap’s 61st anniversary.

The anniversary will continue on Monday, November 9. Surprises, twists, and turns are ahead, so viewers will want to stay tuned!

DSD Verdict

Personally, I am wondering whether Kristen will secretly team up with Dominic to bring EJ down. Spoilers indicate that Dominic will set his sights on all things DiMera. Kristen will undoubtedly be pleased that Dominic is coming to stake his claim and possibly take EJ down a peg. It would be so like Kristen to take advantage of Dominic’s sudden arrival and purported role in Stefano’s legacy.

For more updates, check out our Days of Our Lives spoilers and join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum.

The post Days of Our Lives Spoilers Friday, November 6: Dominic Crashes Lexie’s Memorial, Kristen Disguises Herself as Susan Banks, Sydney Puts EJ on Blast appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.