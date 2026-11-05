The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Friday, November 6: Carter Fears the Worst, Steffy Under Pressure, Sheila Makes Her Move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6, reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will face mounting pressure as their pregnancy deception threatens to unravel. Meanwhile, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will attempt to rekindle her romance with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) by reminding him of their passionate past.

Key Takeaways

Carter and Steffy face increasing pressure as their pregnancy cover story comes under scrutiny.

Ridge and Taylor’s questions leave Steffy struggling to maintain her deception.

Carter fears losing Ridge’s friendship if the truth about his affair with Steffy comes out.

Sheila reminds Deacon of their romantic history, hoping to rekindle their relationship.

Carter and Steffy Face Mounting Pressure as Their Secret Threatens to Unravel

Carter and Steffy will continue feeling the pressure on Friday as their elaborate pregnancy deception becomes increasingly difficult to maintain. The pair have convinced their loved ones that Steffy agreed to become a surrogate and egg donor for Carter and his wife, Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire). However, the truth is that Steffy became pregnant following a one-night stand with Carter, leaving both their marriages at risk if their secret is exposed.

On Thursday, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) were stunned when Steffy revealed she was carrying Carter’s baby. They were even more shocked to learn that Steffy had supposedly undergone IVF without consulting her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Taylor struggled to understand why her daughter would make such a life-changing decision without discussing it with her family.

The questioning became overwhelming for Steffy, who suddenly grew dizzy and collapsed in front of her parents. Although the cause of her medical scare remains unclear, the incident could make it even harder for Steffy to avoid further questions about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Carter has been terrified that Ridge will discover his betrayal. On Thursday, he imagined Ridge storming into his office and furiously confronting him about sleeping with Steffy. Although the confrontation turned out to be a nightmare, Carter’s panic made it clear that he’s struggling with the possibility of losing his longtime friend’s trust.

To make matters worse, Ridge subsequently summoned Carter to Steffy’s home, leaving him wondering what awaits him. With Steffy’s parents demanding answers and Carter fearing exposure, Friday’s developments could put their carefully constructed cover story to the test. Will they manage to convince Ridge and Taylor that their surrogacy arrangement is legitimate, or are they running out of ways to keep their affair hidden?

Sheila Tempts Deacon With Memories of Their Marriage

Sheila Carter isn’t giving up on Deacon Sharpe. On Friday, she will continue trying to rekindle their romance, hoping the memories of their marriage will convince him to give their relationship another chance.

On Thursday, Sheila visited Deacon at his apartment above Il Giardino, where she helped with his bookkeeping before their conversation took a more personal turn. She reminded him of the good times they shared as husband and wife, and Deacon seemed to enjoy reminiscing about their past.

Do you think Carter and Steffy can keep their affair hidden from Ridge, Taylor, Finn, and Daphne? And will Sheila convince Deacon to give their marriage another chance, or is his heart still set on Taylor?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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The post The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Friday, November 6: Carter Fears the Worst, Steffy Under Pressure, Sheila Makes Her Move appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.