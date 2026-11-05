General Hospital Spoilers: Will Danny Sacrifice Charlotte to Save Carly and Valentin?

General Hospital’s Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) and Charlotte Cassadine (Bluesy Burke) previously discovered Jack Brennan’s (Chris McKenna) corpse while Charlotte was taking a late-night swim in the Metro Court pool.

Key Takeaways

Charlotte and Danny left Brennan’s corpse floating in the pool and didn’t call the police

Danny’s late mom, Sam, would undoubtedly encourage him to come forward with the truth

The bracelet found on Jack belongs to Charlotte, not Carly

The teens would face a minimal grilling compared to the punishment Carly and Valentin would receive

Charlotte and Danny Discovered Brennan’s Corpse in the Metro Court Pool

Charlotte very appropriately screamed bloody murder and panicked, and she and Danny fled the scene. The rebellious teenage girl left her bracelet behind.

Because the letter “C” was engraved on the jewelry, the PCPD assumed the “C” stood for Carly and used the bracelet as evidence to incriminate her.

So, we all know that the bracelet belongs to Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) daughter. She’s the one who decided to go for a dip in the pool after hours.

However, instead of calling the police, Danny and Charlotte left poor, dead Brennan floating lifelessly in the pool and took off.

Now, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Valentin have been arrested and are in serious trouble. Police found the couple at Jack’s makeshift grave.

Detective Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) immediately suspected the worst, and police hauled them into the PCPD.

Meanwhile, Danny felt his beloved late mother, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), would be disappointed in some of the poor decisions he’d made recently.

Sam Would Undoubtedly Encourage Danny to Come Forward With the Truth

Danny may consider his options and decide that, ultimately, his mom would encourage him to come forward with the truth.

It’s true, given that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is the police commissioner. Of course, Sam and Dante were engaged before her tragic demise.

Not to mention, Charlotte would do anything to keep her dad out of prison, so the decision should be easy for Danny.

Confessing the truth about what happened the night he and Charlotte found Brennan’s body would undoubtedly lead to a more lenient punishment for the teens than Carly and Valentin are set to receive.

While he’s at it, he needs to tell Dante that Charlotte owns the bracelet, not Carly. It would make sense for Danny to admit to Dante that he and Charlotte were frightened when they saw Jack’s body.

It’s only natural that they would be spooked. It would probably scare anyone to see a random corpse floating in a pool where they were swimming.

Danny should come clean regardless of whether he and Charlotte are being dragged into a murder investigation. What happens to them will be a walk in the park compared to what will happen to Carly and Valentin.

If Danny and Charlotte Take Responsibility, It Could Help the Police Catch and Punish the Guilty Party

The teens really should have called the police as soon as they discovered Brennan’s body. Personally, I believe that is exactly what Sam would say to him if she were alive.

I understand why Carly and Valentin are so hesitant to involve the teens in this mess, but the reality is that they are protecting these kids from, at worst, a minimally invasive grilling.

It doesn’t make much sense to me that they wouldn’t simply tell the truth. I doubt anything serious would happen to Danny and/or Charlotte just from leaving a deceased body in the pool after being spooked.

Not to mention, if Danny and Charlotte took some responsibility, it might help the police catch and punish the guilty party. Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) belong in prison for their crimes.

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