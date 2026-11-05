Are Days of Our Lives’ Gabi and Philip Headed for Heartbreak Again?

Days of Our Lives’ Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) and Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) may be headed for heartbreak again.

Key Takeaways

Gabi and Philip may face more pain after their recent reconciliation

Sydney tempted Philip into a game of Texas Hold’em

Gabi showed up before Philip had a chance to gamble

If the secrets and lies add up, Gabi could walk away

The DOOL Winter Promo Showed Gabi and Philip Facing More Pain

The DOOL winter promo showed that Gabi and Philip may face more pain after their recent reconciliation. In the video, an emotional Philip said to Gabi, “I really thought we were going to make it work this time.”

That one line says it all. It looks like Gabi and Philip may not last, which is a shame because they are one of the few couples worth rooting for these days on the Peacock soap.

In the November 3 episode of the show, Sydney DiMera (Sydney Malakeh) eagerly invited Philip to join a game of Texas Hold’em. She wasn’t going to take no for an answer.

Sydney needed a fourth player in the back room of Small Bar. At first, Philip balked at the idea, but she reminded him of his winning streak in Monte Carlo.

Sydney said all the right things to get his juices flowing, and Philip eventually succumbed to temptation. Shortly after he agreed, Gabi’s sudden arrival stopped him.

Philip’s shady behavior was a red flag for Gabi, and she called him out on it. He covered up his intentions and lied to her about Sydney inviting him to a basketball game.

Philip’s lie wasn’t very convincing, but when he mentioned he was worried about his brother, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), who was in the hospital after getting shot, she felt guilty for questioning him.

While Philip didn’t actually gamble, his behavior was incredibly troubling. He’s already trying to hide his desire to gamble from his lady love.

If the Secrets and Lies Add Up, Gabi Could Walk Away

Sydney hosted Philip and Gabi during their trip to Monte Carlo for a high-stakes poker game, and Philip won big enough to save Titan. Gabi’s inheritance money from Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) bankrolled their trip.

Apparently, Philip has mad skills at the poker table. That said, I suspect either the lie he told Gabi will come back to bite him or he’ll eventually start to gamble behind her back.

If so, Gabi may lose trust in him. After Philip hit the jackpot in Monte Carlo, he claimed he was done with gambling. Gabi may not consider his betrayal big enough for her to walk away for good.

The couple recently reconciled after an agonizing period of time apart. So, Gabi and Philip appear to be in a good place for now.

However, if he lies to her repeatedly and gives in to temptation, it could drive a wedge between Gabi and Philip. The secret that Philip almost played poker again won’t be enough to break them up.

However, if Philip does gamble behind Gabi’s back and lies to her, it may make Gabi second-guess her reunion with him. Gabi told Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) she would keep an eye on him.

Philip’s gambling addiction may lead him down a dark path, but Gabi may not realize he’s in trouble until it’s too late. Gabi has put her faith in Philip. She wouldn’t expect him to keep the truth hidden from her.

Personally, I hope Gabi and Philip stay together. They are fun, sexy, and good for each other. However, if the lies and secrets add up, it may not end well. After all, we all know Gabi has zero tolerance for being played.

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