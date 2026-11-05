Y&R Spoilers: Is Adam and Sally’s Baby Ava Still Alive?

The Young and the Restless fandom is going crazy over a new theory: Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) baby girl, Ava, was supposedly stillborn.

Key Takeaways

Adam and Sally’s baby, Ava, was stillborn

Adam has become fixated on Sally and Billy’s baby, Ruby

Ava may have survived, and Victor arranged for her adoption

If Ava is alive, it could bring Adam and Sally back together

Adam Is Fixated on Sally and Billy’s Baby, Ruby

Ava tragically died shortly after being born. Adam had to choose between saving Sally’s life and the baby’s. He chose to save Sally.

However, the baby was never born on-screen. Fans speculate that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) may have secretly given the child up for adoption.

It would definitely be a wild twist and a major shocker, but is it possible? For years, Sally and Adam have been grieving the loss of their daughter.

Sally and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) recently had a child of their own. Adam helped deliver baby Ruby in Sally’s bridal suite after Sally and Billy’s wedding.

Now, Adam has seemingly become fixated on Sally and Ruby. He even asked his girlfriend, Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), if she might want another baby.

Chelsea feels Adam is trying to make up for losing Ava. She thinks Adam wants her to get pregnant because Billy and Sally have a baby girl, but his daughter died.

She strongly believes Adam’s desire for them to have a child stems from his unresolved grief over Ava. However, if Ava didn’t pass away, it would also be devastating.

Ava May Have Survived, and Victor Arranged for Her Adoption

What if Victor paid Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) to give him the baby after she was born, arranged for her adoption, and is monitoring his grandchild without Adam’s knowledge?

If so, it would be the most despicable thing Victor has ever done. We all know Victor doesn’t think too highly of Sally and has even admitted as much to Adam.

He may not have wanted Sally and Adam to end up together, and he made it seem like their child died. It would be cruel, but Adam and Sally did split up when he went back to Chelsea.

Adam and Chelsea share a son, Connor Newman (Judah Mackey). However, as far as Adam knows, he doesn’t share a child with Sally.

Victor has long encouraged Adam to focus on his family with Chelsea and leave his relationship with Sally in the past. Clearly, he prefers Chelsea over Sally.

If Sally and Adam learn Ava is alive, it would crush them. Not to mention, Adam would be left reeling over Victor’s deception and might cut his father out of his life for good.

Y&R Changed History With Victoria and Cole’s Baby, Claire

We all know Victor has an unscrupulous side, and he’s likely capable of doing something so vile. Adam knows his father isn’t perfect, but his lying about Ava would shock him.

Personally, I can’t imagine it, but stranger things have happened on soaps. Plus, Victor has done a lot to control his family, and this would only be one more example of that.

Soaps have done it before. Remember, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin) was Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Cole Howard’s (Eddie Cibrian) baby, who supposedly died shortly after birth.

Claire was actually named Eve by Cole and Victoria. Y&R changed the storyline so that Claire survived and was kidnapped by her aunt, Jordan Howard (Colleen Zenk).

So, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Sally and Adam’s baby also survived. It would create compelling future drama and likely bring Adam and Sally together.

The only caveat? Our hearts broke for Sally when Ava died. If a storyline is created to suit the new narrative that Ava is alive, it would undermine the gut-wrenching storyline we watched unfold in 2023 and change the trajectory of Adam and Sally’s lives for good.

Do you think Adam and Sally’s daughter Ava could still be alive? Could Victor have secretly arranged her adoption, or would bringing Ava back undermine the emotional storyline from 2023?

Join the discussion on the Daily Soap Dish Community Forum and share your theories.

For more updates, check out our latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and keep visiting Daily Soap Dish.

The post Y&R Spoilers: Is Adam and Sally’s Baby Ava Still Alive? appeared first on Daily Soap Dish.