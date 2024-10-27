Freshmen help Chatham girls soccer make Morris County Tournament history

ROXBURY — Lucy Arps couldn't remember how long she's been watching Chatham girls soccer matches. A Cougars freshman, she's been in the stands or checking things out online since she was little, and couldn't wait to play.

Arps was named the Most Valuable Player as Chatham defeated Madison, 5-0, on Saturday night to earn its fourth straight Morris County Tournament title. The Cougars are the first girls team to earn four outright titles in a row, sharing the honor with Randolph and Morris Catholic in the 1990s.

"It's so surreal," said Arps, who scored Chatham's first goal in the MCT final, and had three of her four in tournament play.

"I thank the team for welcoming me in. They're the people you want to have around you. It doesn't feel like I'm new to the team."

Chatham goalkeeper Charlotte Nelson had similar feelings. She almost didn't believe it when she got the email saying she'd made varsity – and never expected to play. But Nelson earned the spot, and a shutout win in the season opener.

The starting role has been hers ever since.

Nelson allowed just one goal in the Cougars' four MCT matches, and now has eight clean sheets. She made eight saves in the MCT final, as Madison peppered shots on goal.

But only Chatham was able to find the back of the net on Saturday night. Both the Madison boys and girls left Roxbury High School disappointed.

It was the Dodgers' first trip to a MCT final, and their first loss since the season opener.

"I was scared at the beginning, but it's really exciting to win," said Nelson, admitting she'd never brought home a title before. "Being with the team, scoring together and cheering together, it's really exciting."

Chatham's upperclassmen made sure they had the rookies' backs. Coming into the second half with a one-goal lead, the Cougars scored twice within a five-minute span, and had all four goals in 22 minutes.

The Cougars' five goals also ties the most ever scored to win a MCT title. Randolph defeated Chatham 5-1, in 1989.

Senior Abby Droner, who has verbally committed to Georgetown, put back two rebounds. Junior Alex Donoghue converted a header, and senior Lauren Tracey also broke through, then turned and ran into a crowd of excited teammates – including Nelson, who had sprinted past midfield to be part of the celebration.

At times this season, Chatham has started a trio of freshmen: Nelson, Arps and Emily Piskadlo. But coach Anthony Correale wasn't concerned.

He recalled when Amanda Thornton, now a junior, scored her first two varsity goals as Chatham beat West Morris in the MCT final two years ago.

It's something Correale reminded the Cougars about before the MCT final. He pointed out Chatham's experience overall, compared to newcomer Madison.

"Most of you have been here. They have not," Correale said. "The girls who haven't been here before, these girls will make you feel confident. Just follow them and be yourselves."

He paused, then added, "And these girls did it."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Freshmen help Chatham girls soccer make Morris County Tournament history