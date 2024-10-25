Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Record

    Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 8

    By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.

    Saturday

    Final: Chatham 42, Parsippany Hills 7

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Friday

    Final: Delbarton 52, DePaul 51 (OT)

    Final: Butler 21, Glen Rock 12

    Final: Lenape Valley 41, Wallkill Valley 29

    Final: Montville 47, Morris Hills 14

    Final: Vernon 21, West Milford 0

    Final: Sparta 56, Jefferson 14

    Final: Pequannock 32, Sussex Tech 7

    Final: High Point 49, Whippany Park 14

    Final: Mount Olive 35, West Morris 28

    Final: Mountain Lakes 21, Newton 20

    Final: Madison 34, Morris Catholic 0

    Final: Morris Knolls 21, West Essex 13

    Final: Warren Hills 57, Hackettstown 14

    Final: Mendham 35, Randolph 14

    Final: Parsippany 34, Hopatcong 6

    Final: Morristown 42, Roxbury 7

    Final: Dover 21, Kittatinny 7

    Final: St. Peter's Prep 58, Pope John 47

    Final: Cedar Grove 56, Boonton 23

    Final: Kinnelon 40, North Warren 20

    Final: Hanover Park 27, Weequahic 6

    This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 8

    Related Search

    BoontonMorris/Sussex scoresHigh School footballFootball game updatesWeek 8 resultsAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy