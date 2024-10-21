Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Record

    Vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week

    By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record,

    2 days ago

    It's time to vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week!

    Read about the performances that stood out and let us know who you think should be the Athlete of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

    Nominations were provided by coaches and are presented in alphabetical order. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Thursday.

    Cassandra Chauhan

    Montville senior middle blocker

    Chauhan had 10 kills, 11 digs and an ace as the Mustangs swept Kinnelon, 25-16, 25-9, on Oct. 16. Two days later in the MCT final , Chauhan rallied Montville to a three-set victory over top-seeded Morristown with 21 kills, a block, 10 digs, two assists and two aces.

    Ella Mikolay

    Morris Knolls sophomore distance runner

    Mikolay lowered her own school record to 20:00.93 while finishing ninth in the NJAC Large-School race on Oct. 15.

    Alex Pelov

    Montville senior distance runner

    Pelov won the NJAC large-school individual title in 15:25.69, breaking his own school record.

    Caroline Price and Lily Rubinfeld

    Morristown Beard first doubles

    The doubles team had a two-tiebreak victory, 7-6 (9-7), 10-6 as the Crimson swept Madison, 5-0, on Friday, its only team victory in three matches. At the Prep B Tournament, fifth-seeded Morristown Beard beat both No. 4 Wardlaw-Hartridge, 6-3, 6-4, and upset top seed Princeton Day, 7-6 , 2-6, 10-7 to reach the final.

    Reese Redden

    Kittatinny junior midfielder

    Redden had an assist as Kittatinny held off Voorhees, 1-0, in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex soccer semifinal on Oct. 15. With 4:42 left in Saturday's HWS final, Redden scored – and also converted a penalty kick, helping the Cougars earn their first tri-county title .

    Keilyn Trowbridge

    Mountain Lakes senior midfielder

    Trowbridge scored a goal in a 6-0 win against Pope John on Oct. 15. She had her first career hat trick as the Lakers beat Roxbury, 5-0, in the second round of Morris County Tournament field hockey .

    Vote!

    Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing your browser cache. If you are viewing the poll in the X/Twitter app, try viewing it on the Daily Record or New Jersey Herald app or on DailyRecord.com or NJHerald.com.

    This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Carnival Games, Face Painting & More: Halloween Celebration in Hanover Promises "Fang-Tastic" Time
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy