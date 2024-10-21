It's time to vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week!

Read about the performances that stood out and let us know who you think should be the Athlete of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Nominations were provided by coaches and are presented in alphabetical order. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Cassandra Chauhan

Montville senior middle blocker

Chauhan had 10 kills, 11 digs and an ace as the Mustangs swept Kinnelon, 25-16, 25-9, on Oct. 16. Two days later in the MCT final , Chauhan rallied Montville to a three-set victory over top-seeded Morristown with 21 kills, a block, 10 digs, two assists and two aces.

Ella Mikolay

Morris Knolls sophomore distance runner

Mikolay lowered her own school record to 20:00.93 while finishing ninth in the NJAC Large-School race on Oct. 15.

Alex Pelov

Montville senior distance runner

Pelov won the NJAC large-school individual title in 15:25.69, breaking his own school record.

Caroline Price and Lily Rubinfeld

Morristown Beard first doubles

The doubles team had a two-tiebreak victory, 7-6 (9-7), 10-6 as the Crimson swept Madison, 5-0, on Friday, its only team victory in three matches. At the Prep B Tournament, fifth-seeded Morristown Beard beat both No. 4 Wardlaw-Hartridge, 6-3, 6-4, and upset top seed Princeton Day, 7-6 , 2-6, 10-7 to reach the final.

Reese Redden

Kittatinny junior midfielder

Redden had an assist as Kittatinny held off Voorhees, 1-0, in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex soccer semifinal on Oct. 15. With 4:42 left in Saturday's HWS final, Redden scored – and also converted a penalty kick, helping the Cougars earn their first tri-county title .

Keilyn Trowbridge

Mountain Lakes senior midfielder

Trowbridge scored a goal in a 6-0 win against Pope John on Oct. 15. She had her first career hat trick as the Lakers beat Roxbury, 5-0, in the second round of Morris County Tournament field hockey .

Vote!

Note: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing your browser cache. If you are viewing the poll in the X/Twitter app, try viewing it on the Daily Record or New Jersey Herald app or on DailyRecord.com or NJHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Vote for the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week