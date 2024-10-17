Open in App
    • Daily Record

    Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 7

    By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.

    Saturday

    Q3: Newton 19, Kittatinny 0

    Q2: Wallkill Valley 7, Boonton 0

    Q2: St. Joseph 27, Pope John 7

    Bergen Catholic at Delbarton, 1 p.m.

    High Point at Sussex Tech, 1 p.m.

    Parsippany Hills at Morris Hills, 1 p.m.

    Morristown at Morris Knolls, 1 p.m.

    Morristown Beard at Poly Prep (N.Y.), 2 p.m.

    Belvidere at North Warren, 3 p.m.

    Friday

    Final: Mendham 28, Montville 0

    Final: Butler 28, Becton 13

    Final: West Essex 22, Hanover Park 21

    Final: Lakeland 21, Vernon 14

    Final: Wayne Valley 28, Mount Olive 27

    Final: Sparta 42, West Milford 14

    Final: Jefferson 15, Dover 14

    Final: Madison 21, Pequannock 14

    Final: West Morris 49, Roxbury 0

    Final: Mountain Lakes 33, Morris Catholic 12

    Final: Chatham 14, Warren Hills 13 (OT)

    Final: Lenape Valley 53, Hackettstown 32

    Final: Randolph 28, Orange 9

    Final: Shabazz 53, Kinnelon 0

    Final: Newark West Side 34, Parsippany 0

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Thursday

    Final: Whippany Park 29, Hopatcong 0

