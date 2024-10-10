Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Record

    Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 6

    By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com,

    2 days ago

    Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.

    Saturday

    Final: Kittatinny 21, Sussex Tech 14

    Final: Pope John 26, Seton Hall Prep 20

    Friday

    Final: Mendham 28, Chatham 7

    Final: High Point 21, Lenape Valley 14

    Final: Pequannock 40, Morris Catholic 6

    Final: Newton 27, Hackettstown 7

    Watch HS football live on NFHS Network

    Thursday

    Final: West Morris 28, Montville 6

    Final: Hackley (N.Y.) 29, Morristown Beard 27

    Final: Randolph 34, Roxbury 7

    Final: Boonton 41, North Warren 0

    Final: Kinnelon 35, Hopatcong 7

    Final: Morris Knolls 48, Morris Hills 0

    Final: Mount Olive 28, Vernon 0

    Final: Wallkill Valley 16, Whippany Park 7

    Final: Elizabeth 26, Morristown 24

    Final: Hanover Park 42, Jefferson 7

    Final: Warren Hills 35, Parsippany Hills 0

    Final: Madison 62, Parsippany 6

    Final: Dover 15, Pascack Hills 14

    Final: Butler 42, Waldwick/Midland Park 6

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 6

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    St. Johns County lifts evacuation order; St. Augustine Marina remains closed
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA24 days ago
    Brunswick, Chatham County get state housing money
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    What to do if you have storm damage in St. Johns County
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Bakery in Norridge claims to have the best Chocolate Donut in Illinois
    Chicago Food King21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy