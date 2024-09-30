Christ Church to begin massive $30M community care center project in Rockaway Township

One of North Jersey's largest church organizations is about to embark on an ambitious mission to construct a $30 million care center to offer an array of services from a food pantry to legal counseing, health care and more assistance aimed at those in need.

David Ireland, founder-pastor of Christ Church, said all construction approvals have been obtained and a 2025 groundbreaking is planned for the CARE Center of New Jersey on the congregation's 107-acre campus in Rockaway Township.

That campus - formerly owned by Hewlett Packard subsidiary Agilent Technologies and purchased by the church in 2003 - includes three buildings. One of those was converted into the 160,000-square-foot church facility that currently hosts about 2,500 worshipers for Sunday services.

A second 123,000-square-foot attached building, which has gone unused to date, will be gutted and reconstructed to serve as the home for 15 community services "that will help under-resourced and marginalized individuals and families from across New Jersey rebuild and transform their lives."

“Approximately 10 percent of New Jersey residents remain trapped in cycles of poverty, grappling with economic hardship, systemic inequities, and a lack of access to critical resources,” Ireland wrote in his project announcement. “As such, the urgency to rethink the way we alleviate poverty has never been greater. By providing an integrative approach to community care that combines 15 core programs tackling mental health, food insecurity, financial literacy, and skill-building, The CARE Center of New Jersey is poised to help to break the cycle of poverty."

Wednesday, Ireland hosted a walkthrough of the empty building, where renderings of the new facilities stood on easels in the open spaces. Walking through the existing campus facilities, which include a 1,100-seat main sanctuary, reception halls, a spacious lobby, classrooms, children's spaces and more on two floors, he pointed out a window to the empty building space, indicating where the church lobby will be connected to the CARE Center lobby.

The open space is large enough that one of the facility managers uses a motorized scooter to get around. "They manufactured microchips here," Ireland said of the former owners as he pointed to an area where the roof will be raised for a "high school-size" gymnasium.

Thirteen of the 15 services planned for the care center are already up and running in some manner, including a food pantry, thrift store, multisensory room and counseling center. All will have a dedicated space in the new facility.

"We're trying to start the renovation around this time next year," Ireland said. "It will take about 12 months for everything to be finished."

Also in Clifton, Montclair

Christ Church currently operates on an estimated $12 million annual budget funded by donations, Ireland said. The $30 million needed will come from a combination of grants, donations "and a loan if we need it," Ireland said. They hope to raise up to $15 million from federal, state and private grants and $10 million from the congregation.

The church has additional locations in Clifton, Montclair and Rockaway and claims a diverse membership of more than 10,000 people representing 70 countries. The new center also will create 30 full-time jobs in the community, Ireland said.

Some services offered by the CARE Center will be free of charge while others will carry a "highly discounted" fee. Some will be offered through mobile service units.

The list of programs and services includes:

CARE 4 Kids : Supports the social and immediate needs of marginalized children in life areas through in-person services, mobile care, and virtual programs. As the Implementing Partner for the national Care Portal organization, CARE 4 Kids serves as a bridge that connects resources to under-resourced children.

: Supports the social and immediate needs of marginalized children in life areas through in-person services, mobile care, and virtual programs. As the Implementing Partner for the national Care Portal organization, CARE 4 Kids serves as a bridge that connects resources to under-resourced children. Counseling Center : Licensed mental health practitioners provide counseling for mental and emotional health disorders, relationship issues and life challenges. This service is provided at a highly discounted rate.

: Licensed mental health practitioners provide counseling for mental and emotional health disorders, relationship issues and life challenges. This service is provided at a highly discounted rate. Legal Clinic : Provides free consultation, information and referrals to individuals who are facing a legal issue on a personal matter and have never sought legal advice before. Clients can seek legal guidance on a one-to-one basis for 30 minutes with a licensed attorney who is volunteering services pro bono.

: Provides free consultation, information and referrals to individuals who are facing a legal issue on a personal matter and have never sought legal advice before. Clients can seek legal guidance on a one-to-one basis for 30 minutes with a licensed attorney who is volunteering services pro bono. Food Pantry & Food for HOPE: Guests can visit once a month to bring home fresh produce, bread, canned goods, meat and more at no cost. In 2023, 40,000 pounds of food was distributed to nearly 700 families at Thanksgiving.

Guests can visit once a month to bring home fresh produce, bread, canned goods, meat and more at no cost. In 2023, 40,000 pounds of food was distributed to nearly 700 families at Thanksgiving. Vehicle Assistance: Donated cars are given to single-parent households or under-resourced families.

Donated cars are given to single-parent households or under-resourced families. Belong Group: Equips leaders with knowledge, collaborative partners and diversity training that enables them to develop and manage thriving organizations. Also offered are competitive fee-based experiential classes, boot camps, organizational consulting and conflict and reconciliation services.

Equips leaders with knowledge, collaborative partners and diversity training that enables them to develop and manage thriving organizations. Also offered are competitive fee-based experiential classes, boot camps, organizational consulting and conflict and reconciliation services. Step It Up : Provides support services to help the rapidly growing number of blended families thrive.

: Provides support services to help the rapidly growing number of blended families thrive. Support Groups: Provide help for those going through divorce, helping family members whose loved ones have mental health issues, helping women survivors of sexual trauma, grief counseling and men’s support groups including The Fatherhood Initiative, which provides mentoring, parenting skills, coaching, resources and education.

Provide help for those going through divorce, helping family members whose loved ones have mental health issues, helping women survivors of sexual trauma, grief counseling and men’s support groups including The Fatherhood Initiative, which provides mentoring, parenting skills, coaching, resources and education. Multisensory Room : Designed for children with ADHD, autism, and other challenges, this room offers a calming and engaging environment filled with soothing lights, textured surfaces, and interactive sensory activities.

: Designed for children with ADHD, autism, and other challenges, this room offers a calming and engaging environment filled with soothing lights, textured surfaces, and interactive sensory activities. Clothing Thrift Shop : Offers clean, affordable second-hand apparel for all ages. Proceeds from sales are used to support other programs including the food pantry.

: Offers clean, affordable second-hand apparel for all ages. Proceeds from sales are used to support other programs including the food pantry. Capacity Builders: Provides services that empower small businesses and nonprofits "leading to sustainability, job creation, a thriving local economy, and an improved quality of life."

Provides services that empower small businesses and nonprofits "leading to sustainability, job creation, a thriving local economy, and an improved quality of life." Career Pathways : Career coaches help clients determine what they want out of their education, career and life.

: Career coaches help clients determine what they want out of their education, career and life. Financial Literacy Training : Volunteers provide money management training and one-on-one confidential coaching to individuals and families, as well as resources available for continued financial education.

: Volunteers provide money management training and one-on-one confidential coaching to individuals and families, as well as resources available for continued financial education. Medical, Dental & Eye Referral Services : A network of dentists, hygienists and optometrists provide care to adults and children including eye exams and glasses, dental exams and X-rays, fillings, cleanings and more.

: A network of dentists, hygienists and optometrists provide care to adults and children including eye exams and glasses, dental exams and X-rays, fillings, cleanings and more. English as a Second Language: Classes will teach students conversational English and develop cultural skills to successfully live and work in the United States.

"This comprehensive model isn’t just about short-term relief," Ireland said. "It’s about creating long-term pathways for families to independently thrive.”

More information about the project is available online .

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Christ Church to begin massive $30M community care center project in Rockaway Township