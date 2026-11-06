Nelko Label Maker Machine with Tape is under $17 right now

The Nelko Label Maker Machine with Tape is a compact Bluetooth label printer designed for organizing at home, in the office, or at school. Anyone looking to neatly label storage bins, files, or classroom supplies can use this wireless mini label maker to streamline their space.

This model is currently priced at $16.99, down from $25.99. The price covers the label maker and a roll of tape, making it a budget-friendly option for those who need a portable labeling solution.

Check that your smartphone is compatible: it works with iOS and Android (except Android 14), but not with computers. The device prints in black text only, and uses fixed-length label tapes (no continuous tape support). Charging adapter is not included, and the app must be updated to the latest version for best results.

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Price may have moved by the time you read this — here's the listing.

Do you need an easy way to keep your home or office organized?

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