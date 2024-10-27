Freddie Freeman’s unquestioned presence creates massive problem for Yankees in World Series

For as scary as the Dodgers looked in the NLCS, that was only a preview of what was to come, and the Yankees have a front-row seat to the horror movie in full.

The Dodgers were essentially without the player who has now done the most in the World Series where the Dodgers lead over the Yankees 2-0 after their Game 2 win on Saturday night. Freddie Freeman ‘s ankle held him out of Game 6 against the Mets and in the games he did play, he was clearly ailing with an injured ankle.

“I’m going to have a conversation with him,” said Dave Roberts after their Game 5 NLCS loss to the Mets. “But I do think that his swing is not right. I’m certain it’s the ankle. We’ll have that conversation, but it’s certainly an option to not have him in there for Game 6, yes.”

That ankle is certainly not a problem in the World Series.

Freeman, a night after clobbering a walk-off grand slam in Game 1, the first baseman went deep again to give the Dodgers a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third. The presence of the 35-year-old creates a significant obstacle in navigating a lineup that already was perceived to be impossible. And the Yankees will now have to find the answer to that equation four times in five games if they want to be World Champions.

The 2020 NL MVP entered the World Series 7-for-32 (.219) with a .461 OPS in eight postseason games but is now 3-for-9 with two homers in the Fall Classic.

“I just feel like my ankle is in a good spot about three days ago and been able to work really hard throughout the course of the week,” said Freeman after his walk-off in Game 1. “We found a little cue about three days ago, and I started hitting on the field three days ago, and it was a line drive out to shortstop every single time. It has been a while since I’ve done that.

“I was feeling pretty well the last few days on the cue that I had. It’s not about lifting or doing any of that. If my swing’s in the right spot and you’re hitting line drives and your swing is in a good spot, that’s where you create backspin. I can’t create the spin. If I do, I’m going to topspin and hook everything. When your swing is good and direct to the ball, that’s how you create the backspin, and I was able to do it.”

While the formidable Dodgers have proved to be a step above the Yankees in the first two games, they haven’t necessarily broken through yet — which is a scary thought for the Bombers only scoring 10 runs in the first two games.

The severity of Shohei Ohtani’s injury which forced him to leave the game in the seventh inning on Saturday could change matters. However, the Yankees still have a tall task as they head back to the Bronx with another Dodgers superstar who is clicking on all cylinders.