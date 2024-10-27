Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily News

    Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani leaves World Series Game 2 vs. Yankees with shoulder injury

    By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News,

    1 days ago

    Game 2 of the World Series took a sudden turn Saturday night when Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left shoulder while sliding into second base.

    Ohtani exited in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win against the Yankees with a subluxation, or a partial dislocation, of his shoulder and was expected to undergo tests on Monday, manager Dave Roberts said.

    “The strength was great, the range of motion [was] good, so we’re encouraged,” Roberts said. “But, obviously, I can’t speculate because we [did not] get the scans yet.”

    Ohtani was in visible pain after he was caught stealing for the final out of the seventh inning. The Japanese-born designated hitter writhed onto his back before Roberts made it over to him on the field, and Ohtani left the game with a trainer soon after.

    “The whole stadium went silent,” Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández said. “You know how big Shohei is for this team. Hopefully he’s OK.”

    Any absence for Ohtani would be a huge blow for the Dodgers, who boast a 2-0 lead in the series. After an off day Sunday, the World Series resumes Monday night for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

    “He slides on his left knee, right foot forward, that’s my assumption, and then, as he put his hand down, it probably subluxed out,” Roberts said.

    “The scene [was] very concerning. Obviously, when you get any one of your players that goes down, it’s concerning. But after kind of the range of motion, the strength test, I felt much better about it.”

    Los Angeles signed Ohtani in December to a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract featuring heavily deferred money.

    Ohtani delivered with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in the regular season, marking the first 50-50 campaign in MLB history. He is considered the favorite for National League Most Valuable Player honors, which would give him his third MVP after winning two with the Angels.

    The two-way Ohtani, 30, did not pitch this season as he recovers from right elbow surgery.

    Ohtani is hitting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBI this postseason — his first in the majors — as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter and is 1-for-8 in the World Series. He was 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday before leaving the game.

    “It’s tough,” said Yankees star Aaron Judge, who is expected to win MVP of the American League. “You never like seeing the best player in the game get injured like that. … Hopefully it’s all good news.”

    For more stories,Subscribe to Daily News.

    ©2024 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

    Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

    Related Search

    Shohei OhtaniBaseball injuriesDodgers vs YankeesWorld SeriesNew York YankeesSports Medicine

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Brian Burns gutting through groin injury that Giants edge rusher limped through vs. Eagles
    Daily News1 day ago
    Knicks defensive performance vs. Pacers, Haliburton a step in the right direction
    Daily News17 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post27 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 hours ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy