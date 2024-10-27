Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani leaves World Series Game 2 vs. Yankees with shoulder injury

Game 2 of the World Series took a sudden turn Saturday night when Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left shoulder while sliding into second base.

Ohtani exited in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 win against the Yankees with a subluxation, or a partial dislocation, of his shoulder and was expected to undergo tests on Monday, manager Dave Roberts said.

“The strength was great, the range of motion [was] good, so we’re encouraged,” Roberts said. “But, obviously, I can’t speculate because we [did not] get the scans yet.”

Ohtani was in visible pain after he was caught stealing for the final out of the seventh inning. The Japanese-born designated hitter writhed onto his back before Roberts made it over to him on the field, and Ohtani left the game with a trainer soon after.

“The whole stadium went silent,” Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández said. “You know how big Shohei is for this team. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Any absence for Ohtani would be a huge blow for the Dodgers, who boast a 2-0 lead in the series. After an off day Sunday, the World Series resumes Monday night for Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

“He slides on his left knee, right foot forward, that’s my assumption, and then, as he put his hand down, it probably subluxed out,” Roberts said.

“The scene [was] very concerning. Obviously, when you get any one of your players that goes down, it’s concerning. But after kind of the range of motion, the strength test, I felt much better about it.”

Los Angeles signed Ohtani in December to a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract featuring heavily deferred money.

Ohtani delivered with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases in the regular season, marking the first 50-50 campaign in MLB history. He is considered the favorite for National League Most Valuable Player honors, which would give him his third MVP after winning two with the Angels.

The two-way Ohtani, 30, did not pitch this season as he recovers from right elbow surgery.

Ohtani is hitting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBI this postseason — his first in the majors — as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter and is 1-for-8 in the World Series. He was 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday before leaving the game.

“It’s tough,” said Yankees star Aaron Judge, who is expected to win MVP of the American League. “You never like seeing the best player in the game get injured like that. … Hopefully it’s all good news.”