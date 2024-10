Elderly woman with cane stumbles into Manhattan street, struck by truck driver

An elderly woman walking with a cane on the Upper East Side was critically hurt Monday morning when she tripped and fell and was struck by a box truck whose driver then headed over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge , police said.

The driver was heading east on E. 59th St. when he struck the woman near Second Ave. after she tripped and fell into the street about 10:10 a.m. just feet from the entrance to the Queens-bound side of the bridge. The driver continued on across the bridge to Queens.

Medics rushed the victim, believed to be in her 80s, in critical condition to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell.

It was not immediately clear if the driver, who is still being sought, realized he struck the woman.