New lawsuits claim Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs drugged, sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl, teen boy at N.Y. parties

A 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old aspiring musician say Sean “Diddy” Combs drugged their drinks and sexually assaulted them at parties in New York, according to new lawsuits filed against the hip-hop mogul.

The teens are two of seven new accusers filing lawsuits against Combs, who’s jailed in Brooklyn on federal charges he carried out a decades-long sex-trafficking conspiracy that included flying sex workers across state lines and forcing women he dated to have sex with male prostitutes during marathon, drug-fueled parties he called “Freak Offs.”

One accuser, a 13-year-old girl identified only as Jane Doe, said she was invited to a house party while trying to get into the Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in 2000. She was selected by a limo driver because she “fit what Diddy was looking for,” the suit says.

Once inside, she was made to sign a non-disclosure agreement and drugged before Diddy and an unnamed celebrity raped her while a second celebrity watched, she alleged.

Another accuser, a 17-year-old aspiring musician, said Combs handed him a drugged drink at a Manhattan hotel party in 2022, then molested him on a bed while several other people had group sex around them.

The new lawsuits — which include five in Manhattan Federal Court and two in Manhattan Supreme Court — are the latest filed by Tony Buzbee, a Texas attorney who on Oct. 1 said he had 120 civil cases pending against the disgraced mogul.

“We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done,” Buzbee said Monday. “We expect to be filing cases weekly naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings.”

The 13-year-old girl said she tried to talk her way into the VMAs on Sept. 7, 2000, then tried to find a limo driver who could get her into an after-party. She found one who said he worked for Combs, and at about 9:30 or 10 p.m. he picked her up and drove her to “a large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway” about 20 minutes from New York City, her lawsuit alleges.

Once she got in, two men made her sign an NDA and told her she couldn’t tell anyone what happened at the party. She signed, but didn’t get a copy of the form, according to the lawsuit.

Celebrities milled about in a living room, while waitstaff carried trays of drinks, music blasted, and partygoers did drugs, the suit alleges.

She said she accepted a drink, “a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter.”

She started to feel “woozy and lightheaded” and needed to lie down, so she entered what she thought was an empty bedroom, and didn’t lock the door, she alleges.

In walked Combs, with a male and female celebrity in tow, she alleges.

“Combs aggressively approached Plaintiff with a crazed look in his eyes, grabbed her, and said, ‘You are ready to party!'” the lawsuit recounts. He then threw the girl to the male celebrity, who took off her clothes, held her down and raped her while Combs and the female celebrity watched, she alleges.

Combs then took his turn raping the girl, while the celebrities looked on, the teen’s lawsuit alleges.

Combs tried to get her to perform oral sex on him, but she hit him in the neck and she stopped, she alleges. She then grabbed her clothes and shoes and left the bedroom, “roaming naked through the house looking for the exit as the party continued, according to the lawsuit.

She got outside, put her clothes back on, and walked the streets. She says she found a gas station, where a clerk let her use the phone to call her father.

The 17-year-old accuser, John Doe, said he wanted to break into the music industry when someone tied to Combs recruited him to attend a hotel party in 2022 in Manhattan. His lawsuit doesn’t name the hotel or give the date the party took place.

The recruiter made promises that the teen would meet music industry bigwigs and celebs, and when he arrived, Combs greeted him and handed him a drink, he alleges. They talked about the music industry, and Combs said he could make the teen a star, the suit alleges.

The teen started feeling “strange” not long after, and the suit alleges that Combs is known for dosing his guests with the date-rape drug GHB, mixing it in drinks and body oils.

The teen went looking for a bathroom, but instead stumbled into a bedroom where several people were having group sex, “including Combs, and another artist he recognized,” the lawsuit alleges.

Combs grabbed him, led him to the bed and forced him to lay down. There, as other participants performed sex acts all around him, Combs molested the teen’s genitals “for an extended period of time, trying to get him aroused,” the suit alleged.

He told Combs he couldn’t get aroused because he needed to use the bathroom and walked away, the suit says. As Combs busied himself with the other people in the bed, the teen called a friend to pick him up and fled the party, the suit alleges.

“Combs continued with his party as if nothing had happened. For Doe, everything had changed,” the suit alleges.

The teen told his friend what happened, then passed out in the car ride away from the hotel, the suit alleges. He’s since abandoned his music aspirations, and grappled with his trauma and the fear of reporting Combs’ alleged actions.

The other lawsuits includes allegations from a man who owned a business renting luxury cars and jewelry to Combs and others, who said Combs molested him at a 2022 Ciroc Vodka promo party in California; and a personal trainer who said he was drugged at a California party and passed around by Combs and others “like a party favor for their sexual enjoyment.”

Combs has been hit with several lawsuits since his arrest in September, including claims he molested a 16-year-old boy at one of his infamous Hamptons parties and pistol-whipped and sexually assaulted a male worker in a Macy’s stockroom at a promotional event for the his clothing line.

His criminal defense lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

In a filing Sunday, Agnifilo asked for a gag order “prohibiting further extrajudicial statements from prospective witnesses and their lawyers that substantially interfere with Mr. Combs’s right to a fair trial.”

“Each day that passes brings a fresh wave of publicity, often at the direction of accusers and their counsel, further prejudicing Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial,” the lawyer wrote.

Manhattan Federal Court Judge Arun Subramanian ordered prosecutors respond to Agnifilo’s request by Oct. 30.