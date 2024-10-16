Yankees winning ALCS battle of the bullpens over Guardians’ vaunted relief corps so far

There wasn’t much margin for error for Clay Holmes .

With the Yankees clinging to a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Guardians, the sinker-balling right-hander entered Tuesday night’s ALCS Game 2 in the Bronx with the bases loaded and one out in the fifth inning in relief of Gerrit Cole .

And once again, Holmes delivered.

Holmes induced a run-scoring groundout from Will Brennan; walked Andrés Giménez to re-load the bases; then struck out a swinging Austin Hedges with a nasty 98-mph sinker to extinguish the threat with a lead intact.

“Clay picked us up,” Cole said after the Yankees’ eventual 6-3 win. “That was huge.”

It’s been that type of postseason for the Yankees’ bullpen, which has limited the Guardians to two runs over 7.1 innings in the ALCS and boasts a sterling 0.78 ERA for the entire postseason.

Through two games, the Yankees are winning the battle of the bullpens against the Guardians’ vaunted group of relievers. It’s a huge reason why the Yankees have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 3 in Cleveland on Thursday.

“We’re going as far as they take us,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “They are our dogs. They’re the front-liners. They come in, they’re ready for every guy who’s down there, and we have full confidence in it.”

At the forefront of the Yankees’ late-inning success is Luke Weaver, who assumed the Yankees’ closer role in September and has dominated ever since.

He is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities in the postseason and has appeared in each of the Yankees’ six playoff games, allowing only one run — a José Ramírez solo homer on Tuesday with the Yankees up by four — in seven innings.

Holmes, too, has appeared in each of the Yankees’ six games and has not allowed a run in 6.2 innings, fueling a redemption story for the two-time All-Star after he was demoted from the closer role last month.

“We’ve had a lot of confidence in ourselves,” Holmes said Tuesday. “There’s definitely been some ups and downs, but I think it’s kind of prepared us and kind of battle-tested us for this opportunity.”

Weaver and Holmes are the first relief pair to appear in their team’s first six playoff games since 2021, according to MLB stat guru Sarah Langs . Mariano Rivera (2004 and 2009) and Adam Ottavino (2019) are the only other Yankee relievers to appear in the first six games of a postseason.

The Yankees have also gotten significant contributions from left-hander Tim Hill, who fired 1.2 scoreless innings Tuesday, and right-hander Tommy Kahnle, who has not allowed a run in four playoff appearances.

“I love Tim Hill,” third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. said of the side-winding reliever, who exited to a standing ovation Tuesday.

“He’s one of my favorite pitchers to go out there. I know every ball is gonna get hit at me.”

The Yankees’ bullpen is outshining a Guardians relief corps whose MLB-best 2.57 ERA in the regular season was nearly a full run lower than any other American League team’s. The Yankees’ bullpen ranked sixth in the majors and third in the AL with a 3.62 ERA.

Neither of the Guardians’ starters made it out of the third inning in Games 1 or 2, preventing Cleveland from deploying its high-leverage relievers with a late-game lead to protect.

Left-hander Joey Cantillo imploded in relief in Game 1, throwing four wild pitches in a four-batter span that contributed to three of the Yankees’ runs in their 5-2 victory .

In Game 2, after an intentional walk to Juan Soto loaded the bases with one out in the second inning, strikeout specialist Cade Smith entered to face Aaron Judge, who lifted a sacrifice fly that put the Yankees up, 3-0.

Judge added insurance runs in the seventh inning with a two-run home run against Hunter Gaddis, who pitched to a 1.57 ERA over 74.2 innings in the regular season.

The Yankees’ ability to take and protect leads has rendered Cleveland’s superstar closer Emmanuel Clase useless to this point. Clase — a three-time All-Star whose bread-and-butter cutter has earned comparison to Rivera’s — is expected to receive AL Cy Young Award votes after recording a 0.61 ERA in 74.1 innings.

The Cleveland bullpen as a whole owns a 3.75 ERA in 12 innings through two games in the ALCS, compared to the Yankees’ 2.45 ERA in 7.1 innings.

“Every guy that comes out of that bullpen,” Judge said, “they’ve been lights out.”