Jets hope Monday’s game against the Bills is the beginning of a turnaround

It has been an eventful week for the Jets .

Despite the chaos, Gang Green has a chance to be in first place in the AFC East if it can defeat Buffalo (3-2) on Monday Night Football.

On Tuesday, Jets owner Woody Johnson surprisingly fired coach Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start and a 26-40 record over three-plus seasons. Like the previous two seasons, the Jets offense has ranked among the worst in the NFL, even with Aaron Rodgers returning from a season-ending Achilles tear he suffered last season.

Johnson put both Saleh and Jets general manager Joe Douglas on notice in February and decided to make a coaching move now saying he was disappointed in the team’s direction.

“I wanted to give this team the most opportunity to win this season,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “I feel that we had to go in a different direction. This change, the change that I made, I believe will bring new energy, and positivity, and will lead to more wins starting now.”

The Jets must win now, which is why Johnson fired Saleh and made defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the interim coach for the remainder of the season. From the moment the Jets traded for Rodgers in April 2023, the organization’s goal was not only to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 but also to compete for a Super Bowl title.

Obviously, that didn’t happen after Rodgers’ injury in 2023 and a 7-10 record. During the offseason, Douglas worked on fixing an offense that finished 31st in the league a season ago.

The Jets added three new offensive linemen ( Tyron Smith , John Simpson and Morgan Moses ) and wide receiver Mike Williams in hopes of helping Rodgers and the offense succeed. But through five games, the Jets are 27th in yards (286.6) and 25th in points per game (18.6).

That’s why, besides Ulbrich being the new interim coach, Nathaniel Hackett was demoted from his play-calling duties, and passing game coordinator Todd Downing will have that responsibility for the rest of the season.

“I’m not saying it’s a better or worse take on things by any means, but just a different take on things, a fresh approach,” Ulbrich said. “Todd will have the full say on the gameplan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game.

“We’re moving on to the Bills. It is time. It is time we get this thing going, start playing the brand of football we know we are capable of, so the entirety of our focus is now on the Buffalo Bills.”

In May, Rodgers told reporters, “If I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here.”

Rodgers is precisely right.

With Saleh now out, the pressure falls squarely on Rodgers to help right the ship. In five games, Rodgers’ play has been pedestrian, as he has thrown for 1,093 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

In last weekend’s 23-17 loss to the Vikings in London, Rodgers finished 29-of-54 for 244 yards, two TDs and three picks.

In addition to Rodgers’ recent struggles, the Jets’ rushing attack has been nonexistent. The Jets rank last in the league in rushing, averaging 80.4 yards per game. Gang Green’s offensive line has also struggled, which has affected running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

“We got to run the ball better,” Rodgers said. “I got to play better, and we got to be better on first and second down.”

History has not been kind to interim coaches during a mid-season change. Only two NFL teams have made the playoffs with an interim coach — the 1961 Houston Oilers and the 2021 Raiders (when Rich Bisaccia took over for John Gruden).

Teams that make a coaching change during the season usually get an immediate boost, like when Antonio Pierce took over the Raiders last season and defeated the Giants after Josh McDaniels was fired. But often, that boost is short-lived because the team usually deals with the same issues that plagued the team before the original coach was fired.

One aspect working in the Jets’ favor is that there are still 12 games remaining, and they are only one game out of first place in the AFC East.

“We have everything right in front of us,” Rodgers said. “A win this week puts us in a really good spot in our division. Winning our division is the first entrance into the playoff format, so there is a lot to play for.”

A loss against the Bills would put the Jets at 2-4. They would then need to win against a Steelers team in Week 7 on the road in a short week. A loss would also mean questions would begin about the Jets’ long-term future.

Another losing record would likely spell the end of Douglas, who is in the final year of his contract. Johnson would then need to hire a new general manager, who would decide the Jets coach in 2025.

That would also likely mean the end of Rodgers in a Jets uniform. At almost 41 years old, it’s unlikely Rodgers would stick around for a rebuilding team, especially without his buddy Hackett running the offense.

With Rodgers gone, the Jets would be quarterback hunting in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if the Jets defeat the Bills, all those questions could become reality after the 2024 season. However, a win would give the Jets some positive momentum that could potentially carry throughout the rest of the season.

“I think it really just comes on to us as a group just kind of locking arms and doing our best to right this right this ship and get things going in the right direction,” Jets tight end Tyler Conklin said. “Practicing the right way, preparing the right way, going about meetings the right way and kind of just, sticking to the plan right.

“It’s obviously still early in the season, and I’m not going to be able to keep saying that for long. But it’s just a day-by-day, game-by-game approach right now.”