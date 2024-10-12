Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek turning heads with impressive play: ‘He’s one of a kind’

The first step for any NBA rookie is to learn how to be a pro.

According to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, second-round pick Tyler Kolek has already taken strides in that department.

“He came in all summer, played well with the Summer League,” Thibodeau said. “Be a sponge, learn from everybody—your teammates, your opponents. Just keep getting better each and every day, and we take it from there.”

After a standout performance in the Las Vegas Summer League, the Knicks rookie is picking up where he left off in the preseason. In the opener against the Charlotte Hornets, he scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep. He followed that with an even stronger performance against the Washington Wizards — in a game Miles McBride (under the weather) missed due to injury — with 15 points, five assists, and two steals.

The poised Marquette product is proving himself as a rotation candidate for a team with championship ambitions.

Knicks captain Jalen Brunson wasn’t surprised, acknowledging the rookie’s work ethic.

“Just watching him since being here, working on his game every day and being in the gym: When you put the work in, the results are gonna show,” Brunson said. “His confidence comes from his work ethic, and he played great today. He’s got to continue to build off that too.”

Kolek’s confidence isn’t new, and neither is the comparison game. National media often likened his play-style to veteran guard T.J. McConnell , a comparison Kolek brushed off as “lazy,” insisting instead that he modeled his game after Brunson. The Knicks’ All-Star guard doesn’t mind.

“He plays at his own pace, he’s never sped up, and he tries to make the right decision every single time—and he’s efficient, too,” Brunson said. “I remember seeing that quote [Kolek comparing himself to Brunson], and I mean, he’s one of a kind. He can compare himself to whoever he wants to, but he’s one of a kind.”

For Kolek, being a pro is something he’s had to learn at every stage of his career.

From starting at Cumberland High School in Rhode Island, where he was named Gatorade Player of the Year, to transferring to St. George’s School for his senior season, Kolek has consistently adapted to new challenges. He won Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year at George Mason before transferring to Marquette, where he earned Big East Player of the Year, first-team All-Big East, and the 2023 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player award during his junior season.

At each stop, Kolek’s been tasked with rebuilding. He knows the NBA will be no different.

“Everybody goes through it. High school I did it. College I did it. Now I’ve gotta do it all over again,” Kolek said. “You tore down that house. College is over with. Now you’re trying to build another house. So I’m starting with my building blocks, getting the foundation, then building from there.”

Basketball might be the same at every level, but Kolek recognizes the stakes are different in the NBA.

He’s embraced the challenge and leaned on Knicks veterans like Cameron Payne , who joined the team this offseason after spending years in playoff battles.

“All the vets, they’ve been there before. They know how it works. I’m kind of coming in blind,” Kolek admitted. “Three years in college, each year I knew what to expect. Coming into this league, I don’t really know what to expect. So just leaning on those guys to help me through.”

Payne, who has spent the past five seasons competing with teams like the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks , understands his role as a mentor for the Knicks’ rookies.

“[I’m] probably like just a voice, communication, making sure he’s locked in,” Payne said. “Me and Tyler have been playing together all camp, so we’ve just been finding each other, finding our gel spot, but shoutout to him tonight. He was hooping. He kind of ran the group today, and he did a hell of a job.”

For Kolek, the transition is all part of the process, one he’s prepared for through his years of development. He’s done what no Knick has done since 1973—win a championship at Madison Square Garden when he led Marquette to victory in the 2023 Big East Tournament. The stage is set, but he knows this is different.

“It’s great. I’ve obviously been here before, been in this locker room, won a championship before in the Big East, but that’s it,” he said. “To have that New York across your chest is a different vibe. I’m super excited to get going.”

Kolek is building his foundation one brick at a time, and if Wednesday’s performance is any indication, the Knicks rookie is laying down something solid.